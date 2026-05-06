Astrology-guided picks lead Indian expat to Dh1m Big Ticket win

Rithesh Lobo, a 49-year-old document controller based in Dubai since 2002, has been one of the five Indian expatriates to receive the Dh1 million consolation prize, marking an unforgettable milestone in his journey with Big Ticket.

While many rely purely on chance, Lobo has noted that his approach became part of his consistency in the draw, which he never missed each month.

Through the years, he has developed a personal method to guide his choices, using astrology applications to help decide his selections.

Lobo has first started participating in Big Ticket in 2013 after friends encouraged him to try his luck. What began as casual participation soon turned into a monthly routine, often as part of a group of 10 people pooling entries together.

Lobo has also shared that he has not yet made firm plans for the Dh1 million prize. What remains unchanged is his attitude towards the draw as he intends to continue participating.

"It was a shock. I couldn't believe it after all these years of trying," recalled Lobo.

"Keep trying. If it can happen to me after all these years, it can happen to anyone," said Lobo.

Encouraging others still chasing their own winning moment, Lobo has kept his advice simple.

One lucky participant will be selected during the live draw on June 3, setting the stage for another incredible moment.

The excitement continues as Big Ticket returns this May with its next draw, offering a Dh20 million grand prize.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.