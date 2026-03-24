Dubai driver wins Big Ticket gold after 15 years of trying

Kerala expat and his group of 20 friends celebrate win in March’s second weekly e-draw
Dubai: A Dubai-based driver’s years of patience and teamwork have finally paid off, after he bagged gold in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw.
Ansar Pookunju, a 47-year-old expatriate from Kerala, India, has been living in the UAE for 23 years. He and his group of 20 friends have been consistently trying their luck together for 15 years in Big Ticket draws.
That commitment has turned into a moment of celebration when Pookunju has been announced as one of the winners, taking home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.
“I’m absolutely thrilled! After so many years of trying together, it feels amazing to finally see our efforts pay off,” said Pookunju.
Moreover, he has noted that are no immediate plans for the prize.
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Pookunju has confirmed that he and his friends will keep participating in future draws.
“Everyone should give it a try,” stated Pookunju.
Pookunju has been one of the four winners in Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for the month of March. For Pookunju and his friends, their win is a reminder that persistence and a bit of luck will eventually pay off.