Shared dreams come true: Qatar-based expat bags 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket

He has lived and worked in Qatar for the past 18 years while his family continues to reside in India. Sulaiman has been participating in Big Ticket since 2020.

Shajil Sulaiman has brought joy not just to himself but to a close-knit group of 10 participants who have been trying their luck together for years.

Dubai: A 43-year-old expatriate from Kerala, India has struck it lucky in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for the month of March.

Moreover, he has bared that the group has not yet finalised how they will use the prize.

“I was truly happy when I found out. This win doesn’t belong to just me, it belongs to the entire group. It means a lot to all of us,” said Sulaiman.

After receiving the life-changing call, Sulaiman has shared that the feeling has been full of joy.

Additionally, he has expressed gratitude to the Big Ticket team and has described the experience as “a memorable and rewarding moment” for everyone. The group is set to continue participating in future draws.

Sulaiman’s story has showcased a common trend among expatriates who participate in draws as part of a group, increasing their chances while sharing both costs and rewards.

The names of the winners will be announced on the official Big Ticket website.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has confirmed that two weekly e-draws remain for this month. Each draw will see four winners walk away with a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.