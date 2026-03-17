Shared dreams come true: Qatar-based expat bags 24-karat gold bar in Big Ticket

The win is a shared victory for his 10-member group
Dubai: A 43-year-old expatriate from Kerala, India has struck it lucky in Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for the month of March.
Shajil Sulaiman has brought joy not just to himself but to a close-knit group of 10 participants who have been trying their luck together for years.
He has lived and worked in Qatar for the past 18 years while his family continues to reside in India. Sulaiman has been participating in Big Ticket since 2020.
After receiving the life-changing call, Sulaiman has shared that the feeling has been full of joy.
“I was truly happy when I found out. This win doesn’t belong to just me, it belongs to the entire group. It means a lot to all of us,” said Sulaiman.
Moreover, he has bared that the group has not yet finalised how they will use the prize.
Sulaiman’s story has showcased a common trend among expatriates who participate in draws as part of a group, increasing their chances while sharing both costs and rewards.
Additionally, he has expressed gratitude to the Big Ticket team and has described the experience as “a memorable and rewarding moment” for everyone. The group is set to continue participating in future draws.
Meanwhile, Big Ticket has confirmed that two weekly e-draws remain for this month. Each draw will see four winners walk away with a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar.
The names of the winners will be announced on the official Big Ticket website.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.