Indian expat wins Dh20m Big Ticket prize after seven years of trying

Kerala man says he was 'literally shaking' after initially missing life-changing call
Dubai: An Indian expat based in Bahrain won the Dh20 million grand prize in Big Ticket's latest live draw on Wednesday, walking away with a life-changing windfall after seven years of persistent participation.
Krishna Kumar Syamala Ravindran, 43, is a businessman from the south Indian state of Kerala who has lived in Bahrain for over two decades while his family remains back home.
He said he was in complete shock when he finally learned of his win, having initially missed the call because his phone was switched off.
"I actually missed the call at first because my phone was switched off. When I eventually found out that I had won, I was in complete shock. I was literally shaking and still find it hard to believe," Krishna said.
The winning ticket, he noted, was selected entirely at random.
Krishna first began entering Big Ticket draws around the time the Covid-19 pandemic began, nearly seven years ago. Over the years, he alternated between buying tickets with a small group of friends and participating on his own.
"I started participating around the time COVID began, nearly seven years ago. Sometimes I would purchase tickets with a small group of friends, and other times I would take part on my own. This winning ticket was purchased independently," he said.
Speaking about his plans, he said that he has not yet decided how he will use the prize and intends to discuss it with his family before making any decisions. Looking ahead, he shared that he may participate again in the future and encouraged others to remain persistent.
He added: “I started taking part with the hope of creating better opportunities for myself and my family. My advice to others is to keep trying, stay positive, and never give up.”
The same draw also saw MD Ranu Miah Miah drive away in a brand-new Range Rover Velar, rounding off a memorable night for Big Ticket participants.