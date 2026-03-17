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Former Sharjah-based expat strikes gold with Big Ticket win

Years of persistence have finally paid off as he looks ahead to future draws

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Arun Kannattu
Arun Kannattu
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Dubai: Meet Arun Kannattu, a 64-year-old banker from Kerala, India who has taken home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar during the first weekly e-draw of Big Ticket this month. 

Kannattu worked in Sharjah in 2004 where he discovered the draw. Even after returning to his home country, he has continued to buy tickets regularly on his own.

‘It felt unreal’

According to Kannattu, the news about his win has taken time to sink in.

“At first, I didn’t believe the calls I was receiving, it felt unreal. But once I realised it was genuine, I was extremely happy,” recalled Kannattu.

“I’ve been purchasing tickets on my own for many years, and to finally win feels like a very lucky moment for me.”

Kannattu has also shared that he plans to hold on to the gold bar for now and has not made any immediate decisions about what to do next. What remains certain, however, is his continued participation in the draw. 

Big Ticket latest promotion

Meanwhile, Big Ticket has revealed its latest promotion for March, offering participants a shot to win the grand prize of Dh20 million, which will be awarded during the live draw scheduled for April 3.

For participants like Kannattu, the win serves as a reminder that consistency and a bit of luck can go a long way.

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Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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