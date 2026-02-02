Kerala expat on Big Ticket win: 'I thought it was a hoax'

It took the winner a while to accept that he would, in fact, be the recipient
As we sharpen our skills in the digi-space, so do conmen and scam artists trying to eke out a living by tricking people. While the UAE is on top of things with cyber security being constantly monitored and upgraded, sometimes unfortunate things do happen. Which is why the ‘you have won Dh50,000!’ call wasn’t a surprise to 54-year-old Kerala expat. He thought it was a trick.
“At first, I genuinely thought it was a scam. With so much happening in technology these days, I didn’t believe it immediately. But once it was confirmed, I felt incredibly happy and relieved,” recalls the Big Ticket winner.
He’s been a regular buyer of chances since he moved to the UAE and these days he is part of a group of 22 hoping to change their fortune with a ticket.
His win has brought him hope, he says. “This experience has encouraged me to continue buying tickets, and I would definitely recommend group participation. Being part of a group keeps you motivated and hopeful,” he said.
Big Ticket, which has been around for more than 30 years, keeps evolving and this year has been no different. Along with jackpot prizes, there are so many other incentives to keep playing. Have a look at what the Feb lot has in store here.
