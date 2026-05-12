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Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra dies at 92

Disney voice actor died after struggle with respiratory illness

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The iconic star succumbed to respiratory complications following a recent deterioration in his health, leaving behind a massive legacy in Egyptian cinema, theatre, and voice acting.
The iconic star succumbed to respiratory complications following a recent deterioration in his health, leaving behind a massive legacy in Egyptian cinema, theatre, and voice acting.
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Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, one of the Arab world’s most celebrated stage and screen performers, has died at the age of 92 after a long struggle with respiratory illness, ending a career that spanned nearly six decades.

The iconic star succumbed to respiratory complications following a recent deterioration in his health, leaving behind a massive legacy in Egyptian cinema, theatre, and voice acting.

Born in the coastal city of Damietta in 1934, Abu Zahra graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in 1958 before joining Egypt’s National Theatre a year later.

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He rose to prominence through a string of acclaimed theatre productions, including “Bedaya W Nehaya” and “Al Mahrousa”, eventually appearing in nearly 100 stage plays.

Abu Zahra later built a distinguished career in cinema and television, starring in major Egyptian productions such as “Al Gezeira”, “Land of Fear”, “The Choice” and the widely popular television series “Lan Aeesh fi Gelbab Aby”.

He was also recognised by younger generations for his Arabic dubbing work in Walt Disney productions, most notably as the voice of Scar in “The Lion King” and Jaffar in “Aladdin”.

His performances helped shape generations of Arab audiences, earning him a lasting place among Egypt’s most respected actors.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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