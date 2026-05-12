Disney voice actor died after struggle with respiratory illness
Veteran Egyptian actor Abdel Rahman Abu Zahra, one of the Arab world’s most celebrated stage and screen performers, has died at the age of 92 after a long struggle with respiratory illness, ending a career that spanned nearly six decades.
The iconic star succumbed to respiratory complications following a recent deterioration in his health, leaving behind a massive legacy in Egyptian cinema, theatre, and voice acting.
Born in the coastal city of Damietta in 1934, Abu Zahra graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in 1958 before joining Egypt’s National Theatre a year later.
He rose to prominence through a string of acclaimed theatre productions, including “Bedaya W Nehaya” and “Al Mahrousa”, eventually appearing in nearly 100 stage plays.
Abu Zahra later built a distinguished career in cinema and television, starring in major Egyptian productions such as “Al Gezeira”, “Land of Fear”, “The Choice” and the widely popular television series “Lan Aeesh fi Gelbab Aby”.
He was also recognised by younger generations for his Arabic dubbing work in Walt Disney productions, most notably as the voice of Scar in “The Lion King” and Jaffar in “Aladdin”.
His performances helped shape generations of Arab audiences, earning him a lasting place among Egypt’s most respected actors.