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Iconic Egyptian singer Hany Shaker dies at 74 after long illness

His health deteriorated during treatment in France

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian singer Hany Shaker, widely known as the “Prince of Arab Singing”, has died following a prolonged illness
Egyptian singer Hany Shaker, widely known as the “Prince of Arab Singing”, has died following a prolonged illness
Daily News Egypt

Egyptian singer Hany Shaker, widely known as the “Prince of Arab Singing”, has died following a prolonged illness, after his health deteriorated during treatment in France, local media reported.

Shaker had been receiving medical care in France after suffering a complex health condition that included severe colon bleeding and respiratory complications, which required blood transfusions and specialised medical procedures.

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His condition initially showed signs of improvement before a sudden relapse led to respiratory failure, prompting his admission to intensive care, where he was placed under close medical supervision.

Born in Cairo on December 21, 1952, Shaker was one of the most prominent voices in the Arab world and a leading figure of the golden generation of Arabic music.

He began his artistic career in the 1960s and officially launched as a singer in 1972 after being discovered by composer Mohammed El Mougy.

Over his career, Shaker released more than 600 songs and nearly 29 albums, collaborating with leading poets and composers across the Arab world.

He also served as head of Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate in 2015 and 2019, combining his artistic career with a prominent role in the music industry.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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