His health deteriorated during treatment in France
Egyptian singer Hany Shaker, widely known as the “Prince of Arab Singing”, has died following a prolonged illness, after his health deteriorated during treatment in France, local media reported.
Shaker had been receiving medical care in France after suffering a complex health condition that included severe colon bleeding and respiratory complications, which required blood transfusions and specialised medical procedures.
His condition initially showed signs of improvement before a sudden relapse led to respiratory failure, prompting his admission to intensive care, where he was placed under close medical supervision.
Born in Cairo on December 21, 1952, Shaker was one of the most prominent voices in the Arab world and a leading figure of the golden generation of Arabic music.
He began his artistic career in the 1960s and officially launched as a singer in 1972 after being discovered by composer Mohammed El Mougy.
Over his career, Shaker released more than 600 songs and nearly 29 albums, collaborating with leading poets and composers across the Arab world.
He also served as head of Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate in 2015 and 2019, combining his artistic career with a prominent role in the music industry.