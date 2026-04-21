Until 2019 very few people knew anything of Wassef’s art. He was known for his career as an architect. “He never intended to promote or sell his work,” said Campoy. Yet when she found herself in his studio during a visit to Cairo, amid hundreds of breathtaking works produced quietly over the last few decades, she asked her father-in-law what he was planning to do with them. He shrugged as if to say he had no set intentions. His art was a private, passionate project. After she told him that his work deserved to live out in the world. He simply replied: “Well, if you would enjoy that, have at it.” And Campoy did.