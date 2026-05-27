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Egyptian woman dies after falling from ninth floor in Cairo

Police say suspect fell from ninth floor carrying jewellery and cash worth millions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Authorities say stolen gold, foreign currency and devices found beside body.
Authorities say stolen gold, foreign currency and devices found beside body.
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An Egyptian woman died after falling from the ninth floor of a residential building in Cairo into the building’s shaft, where a handbag was found beside her body after an alleged attempt to rob her friend’s apartment.

The bag contained gold jewellery, foreign currencies and electronic devices worth millions of Egyptian pounds, according to local authorities.

Security authorities said they had solved the mystery surrounding the discovery of the woman’s body inside the building’s shaft after investigations revealed she had fallen while allegedly attempting to rob her friend’s apartment.

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Police said the woman, 39, who worked in the beauty industry, died instantly after falling into the building’s ventilation shaft.

Preliminary investigations showed the apartment belonged to an American woman of Yemeni origin and that the suspect had allegedly taken advantage of her absence to carry out the theft, police said.

Authorities said the woman reportedly lost her balance while attempting to escape through a window carrying the stolen items, resulting in her fatal fall.

The public prosecution has been notified and ordered the transfer of the body to the morgue, while forensic teams lifted fingerprints and the apartment owners were summoned for questioning.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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