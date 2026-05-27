Police say suspect fell from ninth floor carrying jewellery and cash worth millions
An Egyptian woman died after falling from the ninth floor of a residential building in Cairo into the building’s shaft, where a handbag was found beside her body after an alleged attempt to rob her friend’s apartment.
The bag contained gold jewellery, foreign currencies and electronic devices worth millions of Egyptian pounds, according to local authorities.
Security authorities said they had solved the mystery surrounding the discovery of the woman’s body inside the building’s shaft after investigations revealed she had fallen while allegedly attempting to rob her friend’s apartment.
Police said the woman, 39, who worked in the beauty industry, died instantly after falling into the building’s ventilation shaft.
Preliminary investigations showed the apartment belonged to an American woman of Yemeni origin and that the suspect had allegedly taken advantage of her absence to carry out the theft, police said.
Authorities said the woman reportedly lost her balance while attempting to escape through a window carrying the stolen items, resulting in her fatal fall.
The public prosecution has been notified and ordered the transfer of the body to the morgue, while forensic teams lifted fingerprints and the apartment owners were summoned for questioning.