European woman fined Dh5,000 for gold necklace theft in Dubai

Court rejects her claim of acting in distress after sister’s death
Dubai: A misdemeanours court in Dubai has fined a European woman Dh5,000 and ordered her to pay Dh10,000 in compensation for stealing a gold necklace from a retail store earlier this year, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The incident took place in March when a sales clerk filed a complaint alleging that the woman had stolen a necklace while he was distracted. He discovered the item missing after she left the store and, upon reviewing surveillance footage, saw her placing the necklace in her handbag before walking out. The store manager subsequently alerted the police.
Investigators examined security camera footage from inside and around the store and identified the suspect through the vehicle she was driving. She was later arrested.
During interrogation, the woman admitted to taking the necklace but claimed she did not intend to steal it, saying she had left the store in a hurry after receiving news of her sister’s death.
At trial, her lawyer argued there was no criminal intent. The court, however, dismissed the defence, ruling that video evidence clearly showed her deliberate act. She was found guilty and fined Dh5,000, in addition to being ordered to pay the value of the stolen jewellery.
