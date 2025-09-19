GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Three arrested over theft of rare gold bracelet from Egyptian museum

Gold bracelet valued as part of Egypt’s cultural legacy dismantled into new ornaments

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Three arrested over theft of rare gold bracelet from Egyptian museum
@arabi_oman/X

Dubai: Egyptian authorities have arrested three people over the theft of a rare gold bracelet from the Egyptian Museum.

The Ministry of Interior said investigations revealed that the theft was planned by a museum restoration specialist, who used her access on 9 September to remove the artefact from a secure safe inside the restoration lab.

The bracelet, considered an important piece of Egypt’s cultural heritage, was reported missing on 13 September after museum officials noticed it was gone.

According to prosecutors, the suspect later contacted an acquaintance, a silversmith in the Sayyida Zeinab district, who sold the bracelet to a gold workshop owner in Cairo’s historic jewellery quarter for 180,000 Egyptian pounds. The workshop owner then resold it to a foundry worker for 194,000 pounds.

The bracelet was ultimately melted down and recast into other ornaments, destroying its historical form.

Security forces later obtained warrants and arrested all three suspects, who confessed during questioning. Authorities also recovered the proceeds of the sale.

The Qasr El Nil Prosecution, led by Judge Amr Awad, has ordered the suspects’ detention pending further legal action.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Egypt

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The rare piece was slated to travel to Rome for the upcoming “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition

Rare ancient bracelet disappears from Egypt museum

2m read
Several artistes took to social media to mourn his passing

Egyptian actor dies while saving son from drowning

1m read
The Hanging Obelisk greets visitors before entry to the Grand Hall of the new $1 billion Grand Egyptian Museum near the Pyramids of Giza.

Egypt sets opening of $1b Pyramids museum for Nov 1

1m read
A 4,000-year-old handprint has been discovered on an ancient Egyptian tomb, in a discovery that gives a rare glimpse of a human touch from the distant past.

Handprint found on 4,000-year-old Egyptian artifact

2m read