Three arrested over theft of rare gold bracelet from Egyptian museum

Gold bracelet valued as part of Egypt’s cultural legacy dismantled into new ornaments
Dubai: Egyptian authorities have arrested three people over the theft of a rare gold bracelet from the Egyptian Museum.
The Ministry of Interior said investigations revealed that the theft was planned by a museum restoration specialist, who used her access on 9 September to remove the artefact from a secure safe inside the restoration lab.
The bracelet, considered an important piece of Egypt’s cultural heritage, was reported missing on 13 September after museum officials noticed it was gone.
According to prosecutors, the suspect later contacted an acquaintance, a silversmith in the Sayyida Zeinab district, who sold the bracelet to a gold workshop owner in Cairo’s historic jewellery quarter for 180,000 Egyptian pounds. The workshop owner then resold it to a foundry worker for 194,000 pounds.
The bracelet was ultimately melted down and recast into other ornaments, destroying its historical form.
Security forces later obtained warrants and arrested all three suspects, who confessed during questioning. Authorities also recovered the proceeds of the sale.
The Qasr El Nil Prosecution, led by Judge Amr Awad, has ordered the suspects’ detention pending further legal action.
