Egypt on high alert after rare ancient bracelet disappears from museum

Dubai: Egypt’s antiquities community has been placed on high alert after the disappearance of a priceless golden bracelet from the conservation lab of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square, local media reported.
The rare piece, belonging to King Psusennes I , the third pharaoh of the 21st dynasty, was slated to travel to Rome for the upcoming “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition, according to museum sources.
In an official statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has referred the disappearance of the bracelet to the police and Public Prosecution.
The ministry stressed that its officials had immediately notified all relevant authorities and taken the necessary legal steps as soon as the incident came to light.
The ministry also announced the formation of a specialised committee to inventory and review all artefacts housed in the conservation lab. As a precautionary measure, an image of the missing piece has been circulated to all archaeological units at Egyptian airports, seaports, land crossings, and border points nationwide.
Archaeologist Ahmed Amer said the bracelet, weighing about 600 grams of solid gold, was last seen during packing operations inside specialised restoration labs preparing objects for shipment to Italy. Its sudden absence has sparked sweeping investigations covering all staff in the lab — the last to handle the artefact.
The ministry said it is treating the case as a matter of national heritage and reputation, Amer added. While it remains unclear whether the loss stems from organised theft or gross negligence, investigators are reviewing museum surveillance footage.
The lack of surveillance cameras inside the restoration labs, however, presents a serious gap in the probe. The search for the missing bracelet is still ongoing.
