Bull-head altar and ancient furnaces unearthed in Southern Saudi Arabia

Archaeological mission uncovers foundations, artifacts, and industrial remnants

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Over the course of the season, the team surveyed nearly 60 percent of the site, registering 483 archaeological sites.
Dubai: The Saudi Heritage Commission said Thursday that a joint Saudi-French archaeological mission has concluded its 2025 season at Al Ukhdood, an ancient site in the southern Najran region, yielding discoveries that shed light on human settlement in Arabia as far back as the 3rd century B.C.

Over the course of the season, the team surveyed nearly 60 percent of the site, registering 483 archaeological sites and documenting more than 550 monuments with the aid of digital scanning and 3-D modelling.

Excavations revealed the foundations of a building with rooms and courtyards, alongside artifacts that include a sandstone altar carved in the form of a bull’s head, bronze statues, an incense burner inscribed with ancient script, and fragments of pottery and glass.

The findings also point to industrial activity: furnaces used for metal smelting suggest that Al Ukhdood was not only a cultural hub but also an early economic centre.

The work is the fruit of a partnership between the Heritage Commission and French institutions including the National Centre for Scientific Research and Sorbonne University, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s strategy of leveraging international expertise to document and promote its heritage.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

