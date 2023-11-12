Dubai: An Egyptian woman has been brutally killed by her neighbour in Cairo’s Al Matariyyah neighbourhood to steal 5,000 Egyptian pounds, equivalent to roughly 162 US dollars.
The case came to the light when a local resident alerted Al Matariyyah Police Station about the crime. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found the elderly woman’s body, showing signs of a violent attack with a sharp object.
The victim’s body was subsequently transferred to the Zeinhom morgue for forensic analysis.
Al Matariyyah Prosecution has ordered a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
The suspect has been arrested and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.