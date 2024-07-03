Dubai: A Turkish man was arrested after he threatened Saudi tourists with a knife at a restaurant in Istanbul’s Maslak area.

The incident came to light through a viral video circulating on social media, showing the man brandishing a knife and intimidating the Saudi tourists seated in a cafe. According to reports, the man appeared to be intoxicated during the incident.

In the video, he can be seen waving the knife and hurling abusive insults at the Arab tourists, saying, ‘Don’t speak Arabic, you are in Turkey.’ Authorities intervened and removed the assailant from the restaurant.

He was later apprehended at his residence while still under the influence of alcohol. The man has since been handed over to the prosecution for further legal proceedings.