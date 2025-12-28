GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia denies claims of new MERS threat after misread WHO report

Authorities dismiss rumours sparked by routine WHO report

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has denied claims suggesting a renewed threat from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus, saying that recent online interpretations of an international health report were misleading and not supported by scientific evidence.

Dr. Abdullah Asiri, the deputy minister of health for population health, said that rumours circulating about a report issued by the World Health Organization stemmed from a misunderstanding of its nature.

He explained that the document is a routine, periodic report and does not include any exceptional indicators or warnings of a new outbreak.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Dr. Asiri said that MERS infections have declined sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic and remain at very low levels.

He added that the health situation is stable and does not warrant concern.

 He noted that the virus has not undergone any new genetic changes and continues to be endemic in camels, with limited transmission possible in cases where people come into contact with them without adhering to established preventive measures, a pattern that has been known and monitored for years.

“There is no scientific or epidemiological evidence indicating a new outbreak or a broader threat to public health,” Dr. Asiri said, emphasizing that the World Health Organization’s periodic reports are intended for ongoing surveillance and do not, on their own, signal a public health emergency.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining epidemiological surveillance and health investigation systems in line with the highest standards, urging the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and avoid misleading interpretations of international reports.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

