Cairo: Kuwait said it has arrested citizens over joining a banned organisation seeking to “undermine the country’s constituent systems”.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said the detainees have spread the group’s ideology on social media, planned to leave the country and join other members of the unspecified organisation.

“They have been referred to public prosecution to take the necessary legal procedures with them,” the ministry added without specifying their number.

In May, Kuwaiti prosecutors ordered the remand of a citizen charged with joining an outlawed group and planning terror attacks in Saudi Arabia.

The man was also accused of promoting the banned group’s ideology on social media and pursuing activities harmful to the country’s national interests.

Also in May, a Kuwaiti juveniles court sentenced a teenager to five years in prison for joining the terrorist Daesh organisation (Isis) and planning to blow up a Shiite mosque with an explosive-laden drone.

A bill of indictment revealed that senior leaders in the radical group had recruited the 10th grader and imbued him with their militant ideology via websites. They used to give him instructions via the Snapchat and Telegram apps.

In January, Kuwait announced foiling plans by a terrorist group to attack Shiite places of worship.

In 2015, some 27 people were killed in the bombing of a Shiite mosque in Kuwait. The bombing claimed by Daesh, was carried out by a suicide attacker during the congregation Friday prayers in Al Sadeq Mosque. The terrorist attack was the first of its kind in Kuwait in more than two decades