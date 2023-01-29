Dubai: A 35-year-old Filipina housemaid was allegedly murdered by a teenager after being sexually assaulted, local media reported.
The victim’s body was discovered on Salmi road, burned and with a smashed head.
The Ministry of Interior immediately launched an investigation upon receiving reports of the discovery and solved the case within 24 hours. The 17-year-old Kuwaiti suspect was accused of raping and killing the housemaid, burning her body and leaving it on the side of the road in the Salmi area.
The suspect confessed to the crime and the autopsy showed that the victim was pregnant, with samples matching the suspect. The victim was reported as absconding by her sponsor.
Legal measures have been taken against the young man, who allegedly admitted to committing the crime, according to the Kuwaiti Public Prosecution.
The body has been returned to the Philippines after the Kuwaiti government allowed the release and shipment.
The victim, who was married with four children, had arrived in Kuwait in July 2022 and worked as a household service worker for a family in Jahra. The death certificate from the Kuwait Ministry of Health, Forensic Department stated that she suffered fractures to the skull, face, lower jaw and brain laceration, and death was attributed to the injuries.
In 2018, the Philippines and Kuwait signed an agreement guaranteeing certain rights of workers, including the right to keep their passports and mobile phones. This agreement was signed after the Philippines banned the deployment of workers to Kuwait, following the discovery of the body of a Filipino domestic worker in her employer’s freezer that same year.