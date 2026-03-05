GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait bans export of all food products to protect supply

Measure aims to secure domestic food supplies amid regional tensions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Authorities say measure ensures food security amid developments.
Authorities say measure ensures food security amid developments.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Kuwait has banned the export of all types of food products through its land, sea and air ports, according to urgent instructions issued by the General Administration of Customs.

The directive follows Ministerial Decision No. (20) of 2026 issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, which prohibits the export of food commodities as part of efforts to safeguard food security and ensure the stability of the domestic market. 

The customs authority said the instructions had been circulated to all customs departments, with officials ordered to strictly enforce the decision and take necessary action against any violations.

Authorities said the measure is aimed at maintaining sufficient supplies in the local market amid regional developments, emphasising that all border crossings have been instructed to prevent the export of food goods in any form.

The General Administration of Customs also said that radiation monitoring systems used to inspect goods, containers and vehicles at all customs ports are operating at full efficiency, as part of an integrated oversight system functioning around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities.

It added that no abnormal radiation readings have been recorded, with all monitoring indicators remaining within safe limits, while inspection and verification procedures continue in accordance with approved technical and regulatory standards.

The customs authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country, safeguarding national security and implementing decisions issued by the competent authorities with professionalism and responsibility.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi bans poultry, egg imports from 40 countries

Saudi bans poultry, egg imports from 40 countries

1m read
Kuwait regulates food delivery platforms

Kuwait tightens rules on food delivery apps, fixes fees

2m read
Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan, at Gulfood.

Pakistan targets Gulf demand with agri export push

3m read
The US imposed a temporary halt on new LNG export licenses in January while it studies the impact of higher shipments on climate change, the economy and national security.

XRG increases stake in Rio Grande LNG

2m read