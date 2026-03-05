Kuwait bans export of all food products to protect supply

Measure aims to secure domestic food supplies amid regional tensions
Dubai: Kuwait has banned the export of all types of food products through its land, sea and air ports, according to urgent instructions issued by the General Administration of Customs.
The directive follows Ministerial Decision No. (20) of 2026 issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, which prohibits the export of food commodities as part of efforts to safeguard food security and ensure the stability of the domestic market.
The customs authority said the instructions had been circulated to all customs departments, with officials ordered to strictly enforce the decision and take necessary action against any violations.
Authorities said the measure is aimed at maintaining sufficient supplies in the local market amid regional developments, emphasising that all border crossings have been instructed to prevent the export of food goods in any form.
The General Administration of Customs also said that radiation monitoring systems used to inspect goods, containers and vehicles at all customs ports are operating at full efficiency, as part of an integrated oversight system functioning around the clock in coordination with relevant authorities.
It added that no abnormal radiation readings have been recorded, with all monitoring indicators remaining within safe limits, while inspection and verification procedures continue in accordance with approved technical and regulatory standards.
The customs authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country, safeguarding national security and implementing decisions issued by the competent authorities with professionalism and responsibility.