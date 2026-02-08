GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait blacklists 8 Lebanese hospitals over terrorism links

Decision follows measures enforcing UN Security Council resolutions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
Unsplash

Dubai: Kuwait has added eight hospitals in Lebanon to its national sanctions list, a move taken under measures implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions issued under Chapter VII, which relate to counterterrorism and the prevention of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The decision was issued by Kuwait’s committee responsible for enforcing UN Security Council resolutions, and applies to all companies and financial institutions operating in Kuwait, according to an official notice, Al Rai newspaper reported.

Under the committee’s mandate, individuals or entities may be listed either on its own initiative or following requests from foreign competent authorities or domestic bodies, if there are reasonable grounds to suspect involvement in terrorist acts, attempts to commit such acts, or participation in or facilitation of terrorism.

The hospitals added to the list are:

  1. Sheikh Ragheb Harb University Hospital, Nabatieh, Lebanon

  2. Salah Ghandour Hospital, Bint Jbeil, Lebanon

  3. Al Amal Hospital, Baalbek, Lebanon

  4. Saint George Hospital, Hadath, Lebanon

  5. Dar Al Hikma Hospital, Baalbek, Lebanon

  6. Al Batoul Hospital, Hermel, Bekaa, Lebanon

  7. Al Shifa Hospital, Khaldeh, Lebanon

  8. Al Rasoul Al Aazam Hospital, Airport Road, Beirut, Lebanon

The committee instructed the immediate implementation of the listing in accordance with Articles 21, 22 and 23 of its executive regulations.

Under Article 21, all persons and entities are required to freeze without delay any funds or economic resources owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by listed persons or entities, or by those acting on their behalf or under their direction.

Article 22 extends the freeze to any assets derived from, or generated by, such funds or resources.

Article 23 prohibits any person within Kuwait, as well as Kuwaiti nationals abroad, from making funds, economic resources, or financial and related services available directly or indirectly to listed persons or entities, with the exception of interest accrued on frozen accounts.

In addition, Article 24 requires those implementing asset freezes to notify the committee within 24 hours, detailing the measures taken and the nature and value of the frozen assets.

The reporting obligation also extends to any attempted dealings with the targeted funds or resources, with the committee coordinating with supervisory and competent authorities to verify compliance.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hezbollah fighters march in a parade in this file photo.

Israel claims Hezbollah leader Ali Dawood Amich killed

1m read
Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed residential building in Tripoli.

Woman's body recovered after Tripoli building collapse

1m read
Lebanon has been in a prolonged economic and financial crisis since 2019

Al Habtoor Group flags $1.7 billion losses in Lebanon

3m read
People mourn over the bodies of the Palestinian journalists Abd Shaat and Mohamed Qeshta, who were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle, before their funeral at Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Israeli fire kills 3 journalists, 2 children, a woman

4m read