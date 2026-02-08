Decision follows measures enforcing UN Security Council resolutions
Dubai: Kuwait has added eight hospitals in Lebanon to its national sanctions list, a move taken under measures implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions issued under Chapter VII, which relate to counterterrorism and the prevention of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
The decision was issued by Kuwait’s committee responsible for enforcing UN Security Council resolutions, and applies to all companies and financial institutions operating in Kuwait, according to an official notice, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Under the committee’s mandate, individuals or entities may be listed either on its own initiative or following requests from foreign competent authorities or domestic bodies, if there are reasonable grounds to suspect involvement in terrorist acts, attempts to commit such acts, or participation in or facilitation of terrorism.
The hospitals added to the list are:
Sheikh Ragheb Harb University Hospital, Nabatieh, Lebanon
Salah Ghandour Hospital, Bint Jbeil, Lebanon
Al Amal Hospital, Baalbek, Lebanon
Saint George Hospital, Hadath, Lebanon
Dar Al Hikma Hospital, Baalbek, Lebanon
Al Batoul Hospital, Hermel, Bekaa, Lebanon
Al Shifa Hospital, Khaldeh, Lebanon
Al Rasoul Al Aazam Hospital, Airport Road, Beirut, Lebanon
The committee instructed the immediate implementation of the listing in accordance with Articles 21, 22 and 23 of its executive regulations.
Under Article 21, all persons and entities are required to freeze without delay any funds or economic resources owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by listed persons or entities, or by those acting on their behalf or under their direction.
Article 22 extends the freeze to any assets derived from, or generated by, such funds or resources.
Article 23 prohibits any person within Kuwait, as well as Kuwaiti nationals abroad, from making funds, economic resources, or financial and related services available directly or indirectly to listed persons or entities, with the exception of interest accrued on frozen accounts.
In addition, Article 24 requires those implementing asset freezes to notify the committee within 24 hours, detailing the measures taken and the nature and value of the frozen assets.
The reporting obligation also extends to any attempted dealings with the targeted funds or resources, with the committee coordinating with supervisory and competent authorities to verify compliance.
