GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Hezbollah says it targeted Israel's Haifa naval base with missiles

Hezbollah launches missile attack on Haifa naval base

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
An incoming projectile explodes over the water as Israel issues a nationwide alert following its strikes on Iran, in Haifa Bay, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
AP

Hezbollah said it targeted northern Israel's Haifa naval base on Tuesday, its 12th attack of the day as Israel continued to strike Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburbs.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group said that "in response to the criminal Israeli aggression that struck dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut's southern suburbs".

The group claimed it launched “a barrage of high-quality missiles” toward the base.

The Israeli military had said shortly after 8:00 pm that several incoming projectiles were detected, and most were shot down. 

Escalation

The exchange marks a sharp escalation along Israel’s northern front as fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah intensifies in parallel with broader regional tensions.

Shortly after that time, the Israel Defense Forces said multiple incoming projectiles were detected from Lebanon, adding that most were intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems.

No damage

There were no immediate reports of significant damage at the naval facility in Haifa, a major port city that hosts key civilian and military infrastructure.

Haifa is strategically significant: beyond its commercial port and energy facilities, it houses important naval assets and lies within range of Hezbollah’s expanding missile arsenal.

Since the Gaza war erupted in 2023, cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have become frequent, but strikes on deeper targets such as Haifa signal a widening scope.

Israeli operations

The latest salvo comes as Israel continues air operations across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting what it says are Hezbollah command centres, weapons depots and launch sites.

Hezbollah, for its part, has framed its attacks as retaliation and part of a broader “resistance axis” posture aligned with Iran.

Analysts warn that sustained exchanges of this scale increase the risk of miscalculation, potentially drawing Lebanon and Israel into a broader, more destructive conflict beyond the limited border clashes seen in previous rounds.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the offices of Al-Qard al-Hassan, a Hezbollah-linked financial institution, in the city of Baalbeck in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

Lebanon bans Hezbollah activities amid Israeli attacks

3m read
Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs after warning

Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs after warning

1m read
Motorists leave villages in southern Lebanon through the coastal city of Sidon on March 2, 2026.

Israel kills 31 in Lebanon, vows to expand strikes

3m read
A Hezbollah drone intercepted by the Israeli military over northern Israel. AFP file photo.

Israel strikes Beirut suburb after Hezbollah's attack

2m read