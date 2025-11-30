Kuwait bans commercial import of dogs and cats amid rising stray population

Stray animals spark public safety concerns
Dubai: Kuwait has moved to ban the commercial import of dogs and cats following a rapid increase in stray animals across residential areas, Al Rai newspaper reported.
The Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) said the move addresses growing public safety and environmental concerns.
Dr. Ahmad Al Hamad, supervisor of animal health and epidemic control at PAAAFR, said citizens will now be allowed to import only one dog per year for personal use, under strict regulations. The measure aims to reduce uncontrolled breeding and curb the inflow of animals that often end up abandoned.
Al Hamad noted that thousands of stray dogs were captured in residential districts over the past year through emergency hotlines and dedicated communication channels. The agency also launched a direct reporting line and WhatsApp service to speed up responses.
Beyond capturing animals, PAAAFR has implemented sterilisation programs and treats some animals before releasing them into suitable environments. Others that pass health checks are offered for adoption, easing pressure on urban areas and promoting responsible pet ownership.
The authority has requested a 10,000-square-meter site outside populated areas for a comprehensive stray dog shelter. The proposed facility would include veterinary clinics, sterilization units, and quarantine areas, serving as a hub for rehabilitation and adoption.
The Kuwaiti Lawyers Association has formed a committee on animal welfare, chaired by attorney Alaa Al Makhial, to strengthen protections for animals. Secretary Jarrah Al Enezi said the committee will help draft new legislation and collaborate with government agencies to advance animal protection laws.
The measures come amid growing public concern over stray animals in urban neighborhoods, prompting authorities to take more stringent action to manage and safeguard both residents and animals.
