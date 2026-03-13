GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah announces complete ban on operating all types of drones

Police say decision taken due to exceptional circumstances, warn of strict legal action  

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a complete ban on operating all types of drones across the emirate due to exceptional circumstances affecting the country.

The decision applies to all drones and  light sport aircraft.

Authorities stressed that compliance with the directive is mandatory for residents, visitors and operators.

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned that any violations will result in strict legal action  in accordance with national safety and security laws.

The public has been urged to follow official Ras Al Khaimah Police channels for updates on the duration of the suspension.

