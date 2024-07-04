Dubai: Dubai’s DP World and China’s Zhejiang Seaport Group announced on Thursday the signing of a new partnership deal aimed at strengthening port logistics and shipping routes between Jebel Ali Port and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in China.

The deal will focus on attracting shipping companies to establish additional maritime routes between the two ports and encouraging shipping lines to cooperate through slot exchanges and vessel space purchases on the Dubai-Ningbo route. This would enhance the level of connectivity and efficiency between the two maritime hubs, DP World said in a statement.

The two entities said they would cooperate to promote the construction of green and low-carbon ports, establish an information-sharing mechanism, and share experiences in the construction of green terminals, the use of shore power, and the refuelling of green ships with environmentally friendly fuels such as LNG and green methanol.

The collaboration aims to boost connectivity through new maritime routes and promote green initiatives such as low-carbon port construction and the use of environmentally friendly fuels. Image Credit: DP World

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Zhejiang Seaport Group. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision of expanding our presence in China and working with like-minded partners to strengthen trade routes and accelerate the green energy transition.”

Damithan said China is the UAE’s largest trading partner, and DP World is committed to supporting the Belt and Road Initiative through this venture and other ventures.

The agreement will also explore the possibility of investing in logistic opportunities in the Jebel Ali Free Zone and Zhejiang Free Trade Zone. It will also explore opportunities to support automobile logistics by leveraging Dubai’s advantages as a regional transit hub and China’s major automotive exporter to support Ro-Ro trade between Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and Jebel Ali in Dubai.

Low-carbon facilities in ports

The collaboration will promote low-carbon facilities in ports, expand the application of new energy, encourage ships to use clean fuels, and establish a green shipping corridor between Jebel Ali Port and Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, said the company. The entities hope the partnership will contribute to the green transition of the shipping industry.