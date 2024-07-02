Cairo: Ethiopia has put in place a set of strict measures for its workers before sending them to Kuwait after both countries have recently sealed a domestic labour pact, an Ethiopian diplomat has said.

The recruitment of house workers to Kuwait will resume “very soon” after the two sides officially signed a related memorandum of understanding, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas quoted the Ethiopian ambassador Sied Jibril as saying.

The pact will have to be approved by the Ethiopian Ministry of Labour and the parliament before taking effect, procedures the envoy expects to happen very soon.

He disclosed that his country is applying “tough and strict” measures before sending its citizens to work abroad. These measures will be applied to the house workers who will be dispatched to Kuwait. They will have, among other things, to pass language and skills training, he said.

The new policy for the house workers entails undergoing mental and psychological tests before their travel, the envoy was quoted as saying. They are, moreover, familarised with the Kuwaiti culture.

All Ethiopian workers are trained at a care centre in the home country to qualify them for their jobs. As for the new female house workers, they will be trained in housekeeping, cooking and other tasks, Jibril said, stressing that no accredited worker will be sent to Kuwait.

Al Qabas, meanwhile, reported what it said are conditions for recruiting Ethiopian workers in Kuwait. These stipulations include refraining from withdrawing mobile phones from them and allowing them to contact their families; exemption from judicial fees if a dispute erupts over contract terms; and guaranteeing the worker’s access to wages, perks and the end-of-service gratuity.