Dubai: The Egyptian Cabinet has decided to fast-track a sixth-grade student from Damietta, a northern region of Egypt, directly to university level, specifically to the Faculty of Science, bypassing the standard elementary and secondary schooling stages.
This extraordinary measure will see Yahya Abdul Nasser Mohamed, a student from a primary school in Damietta, joining the Faculty of Science at Damietta University.
This exceptional opportunity has been granted due to his extraordinary scientific aptitude. The Ministries of Education, Higher Education, and Scientific Research will collaborate to complete the necessary administrative procedures for his enrolment.
The decision was made following a thorough evaluation of a petition submitted by the student’s mother, highlighting his exceptional abilities. The move is also intended to motivate individuals with extraordinary skills and talents. The Ministry of Higher Education conducted an intelligence quotient (IQ) test for Yahya, which he excelled in, demonstrating the required proficiency.
To further assess his capabilities, the talented student underwent rigorous testing alongside other applicants seeking admission to Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation. These tests covered scientific subjects such as physics, chemistry, mathematics, and critical thinking, spanning four hours. Yahya’s exceptional performance positioned him among the top 10 per cent of applicants.
In addition to his scientific achievements, the student also excelled in a two-hour English language proficiency test, obviating the need for introductory language courses at the university. He successfully passed a personal interview to secure his spot at Zewail University.
Furthermore, the Council has offered a full scholarship to Yahya’s family, enabling them to participate in a program for gifted individuals at Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation to support the student and his family throughout his academic journey until he attains the scientific stature he deserves.
Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation was established by the Egyptian government and is named in honour of the late Egyptian scientist Ahmed Zewail, a Nobel Prize laureate in Chemistry in 1999. The university, granted special legislation on December 20, 2012, aims to provide exceptional students with practical opportunities to engage in scientific research and develop learning and innovation skills to adapt to economic and technological advancements.
Zewail City of Science, Technology and Innovation offers cutting-edge programmes in nanotechnology, covering nanoelectronics, nanooptics, nanosystems, nanostructures, and renewable energy engineering fields such as solar cells, wind energy, biofuels, biomass, and natural gas.