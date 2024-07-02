Muscat: Oman has declared a public holiday and a three-day weekend for the public sector to celebrate the Islamic New Year.

According to a statement by state-run news agency Oman News Agency (ONA), Sunday has been designated an official holiday in the country. The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of a new lunar year.

A message on social media platform X stated, “Sunday, 7 July 2024, is an official holiday for employees of the public and private sectors on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary and the advent of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.”

The announcement, made by ONA, extends the weekend for many residents. With Oman typically observing Friday-Saturday weekends, this creates a three-day break from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7. Workers will return to their duties on Monday, July 8.

The Ministry of Labour clarified that while Sunday is a public holiday, employers can request employees to work if necessary, provided they offer appropriate compensation.