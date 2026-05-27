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Pregnant woman dies after fall in Delhi, family alleges foul play

Police probe death of pregnant newlywed as family alleges dowry harassment

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Police launch probe after 26-year-old newlywed dies following fall from height.
Police launch probe after 26-year-old newlywed dies following fall from height.
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A 26-year-old pregnant woman died after allegedly falling from a building in northeast Delhi’s New Mustafabad area, with police launching an investigation as family members alleged foul play and demanded justice.

According to Delhi Police, officers at Dayalpur Police Station were informed on the evening of May 25 after a hospital reported the admission of a woman with injuries sustained in a fall. She had been taken to the hospital by her husband and was declared dead on arrival.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Alwal said a forensic team inspected the site and collected evidence, while the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem examination. Proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated and investigations are ongoing, police said.

The woman’s relatives, however, disputed the circumstances surrounding her death. Her sister told ANI that the deceased had entered into a court marriage around three months earlier after becoming pregnant and said the injuries did not appear consistent with suicide, claiming there were no visible marks apart from a severe head wound. She added that the family had approached police seeking justice.

Her brother alleged the woman had faced harassment linked to dowry demands and claimed signs of a struggle, including suspected bloodstains, were visible near the staircase and terrace area. He alleged she may have been killed, although authorities have not confirmed foul play.

The incident comes days after another widely reported case in Greater Noida involving 24-year-old Deepika Nagar, who died after falling from the rooftop of her in-laws’ home amid allegations of dowry harassment.

Deepika’s family later alleged she had been assaulted before being thrown from the roof after post-mortem findings reportedly showed injury marks on her body. Police arrested her husband and father-in-law in connection with the case, while investigations remain ongoing.

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