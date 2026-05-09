Boy, 4, falls from 11th floor waiting for parents — survives

Doctors gave him a 5% chance — but the four-year-old is now recovering.
Dubai: A four-year-old boy in northeastern China has survived an 11-storey fall after climbing onto a window ledge to see whether his parents were returning home — a dramatic incident that has gripped social media and stunned doctors treating him.
The boy, identified by local media only by his nickname Xiaoming, was left alone briefly at his family’s apartment in Dalian while his parents were out making deliveries.
According to South China Morning Post, the child managed to find a key, unlock the window screen and climb out, later telling his mother through tears that he “missed her” and wanted to see if she was coming home.
About two hours later, his father returned and discovered the boy missing. He was later found lying on the ground outside the residential building and rushed to hospital in critical condition, suffering multiple fractures and severe internal injuries affecting his liver, spleen, lungs and kidneys. Doctors reportedly gave him only a 5 per cent chance of survival.
But weeks later, the boy is recovering — a development his family has described as nothing short of miraculous.
Local media said the child spent nearly three weeks in intensive care before being transferred to a general ward, where he continues rehabilitation. His parents say they now expect a full recovery.
They are now focusing on gratitude — and on a child whose simple wish to see his parents return home ended in a fall he somehow survived.