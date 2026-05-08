How constant pressure and perfectionism are reshaping childhood

Ezgi Firat, psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, sees the same tension from another angle. “Parents today seem to be more anxious and this anxiety often stems from constantly monitoring themselves,” she says. The endless stream of advice can feel intrusive. It disrupts instinct. It replaces lived experience with checklists and rules. “The lists and guidelines presented on social media may promote a rigid idea of error-free parenting,” she says.

That idea is where the pressure tightens. Parenting begins to feel like something to optimise rather than live through. Dr John notes that increased awareness of conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, and autism has helped with early identification, yet it has also raised vigilance. “Typical developmental behaviours are sometimes pathologised,” she says. Parents search for certainty in a process that is naturally uncertain.