How constant pressure and perfectionism are reshaping childhood

Experts say the pressure to get every decision right is shaping both parent and child
Parenting has always come with pressure. What feels different now is how constant it is, sitting inside everyday decisions and turning even ordinary choices into something loaded. What to feed a child, how much screen time is too much, whether a behaviour is a phase or a warning sign. For many parents today, the question is no longer just what feels right. It is whether they are getting it right at all.
Clinicians across the UAE are seeing that pressure play out in real time. From therapy rooms to parenting consultations, a pattern is emerging. Parents today are deeply invested, highly informed, and quietly overwhelmed.
“From a clinical standpoint, I am seeing significantly higher levels of parental anxiety presenting in sessions,” says Dr Sneha John, Licensed Psychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic Jumeirah. It is not only concern for the child. “Parents often come in not only concerned about their child, but also questioning their own decisions and adequacy.”
That self-questioning sits at the centre of modern parenting. Dr Saliha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Lighthouse Arabia, has watched the shift unfold over years of practice. “We can confidently say that parents are more anxious than previous generations,” she says, pointing to a mix of forces that now shape parenting at every level. Information overload. Social comparison. The speed of change. “Parents are navigating contradictory information about the ‘right’ way to parent,” she says, while measuring themselves against curated lives online.
Ezgi Firat, psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, sees the same tension from another angle. “Parents today seem to be more anxious and this anxiety often stems from constantly monitoring themselves,” she says. The endless stream of advice can feel intrusive. It disrupts instinct. It replaces lived experience with checklists and rules. “The lists and guidelines presented on social media may promote a rigid idea of error-free parenting,” she says.
That idea is where the pressure tightens. Parenting begins to feel like something to optimise rather than live through. Dr John notes that increased awareness of conditions such as ADHD, anxiety, and autism has helped with early identification, yet it has also raised vigilance. “Typical developmental behaviours are sometimes pathologised,” she says. Parents search for certainty in a process that is naturally uncertain.
Nashwa Tantawy, Psychologist and Managing Director at Nafsology Psychology Centre, hears the same refrain from parents. Why is this so hard? Why do I feel like I am failing? “The reality is that parents today are not failing,” she says. “They are raising children in conditions that simply did not exist before, without a clear roadmap.” The volume of information alone can be overwhelming, especially when reliable and unverified advice sit side by side.
The effect of that pressure does not stay with the parent. It moves through the home, often without being spoken.
“What we haven’t processed in ourselves doesn’t disappear,” says Dr Afridi. “It projects onto our children.” She describes an emotional transfer that is both subtle and powerful. Children absorb what they sense. “Parents have a significant emotional contagion effect,” she explains, pointing to mechanisms such as neuroception and mirror neurons that allow children to pick up on stress long before it is articulated.
Dr Diana Maatouk, Clinical Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, sees how that plays out across age groups. Younger children may show irritability, clinginess, or sleep disruptions. School-aged children may struggle with concentration or withdraw. “They may not understand the source of the stress, but they register its effects clearly,” she says.
Some children carry the pressure inward. Others push it outward. Dr John describes patterns that show up frequently in clinical settings. “Heightened anxiety in children, particularly in the form of reassurance-seeking, separation difficulties, or somatic complaints,” she says. Emotional dysregulation and perfectionism are also common, especially in older children who internalise expectations.
Tantawy frames it more simply. Children mirror what they see. “Stress rarely stays contained; it spills into the home environment and shapes a child’s emotional world,” she says. That can mean anxiety, irritability, or difficulty regulating emotions. In some cases, it can affect mood and development for a period of time.
There is another layer to this dynamic. In homes where the pressure to get things right runs high, children sometimes try to manage the emotional load themselves. Dr Maatouk describes children who become overly compliant or self-critical, attempting to keep things steady. Others take on a caregiving role, suppressing their own needs. The child adapts to the environment, even when that environment is shaped by adult anxiety.
The way parents respond to that anxiety matters just as much as the anxiety itself. Nowhere is this more visible than in how gentle parenting is understood.
“It is 100 per cent both misunderstood and misapplied,” says Dr Afridi. Many interpret it as avoiding limits and ensuring the child never experiences discomfort. In practice, that becomes permissive parenting, which can undermine independence and resilience.
Firat sees the same confusion. “Being warm and responsive does not mean removing boundaries,” she says. Children need structure to feel secure. Without it, freedom becomes overwhelming. Testing limits is often a way for children to confirm that those limits exist.
Dr John sees the clinical consequences. “This can result in over-explaining without follow-through and hesitation in setting boundaries,” she says. For children who struggle with regulation, inconsistency can heighten anxiety and escalate behaviour.
Tantawy puts it plainly. “Children need both emotional validation and consistent structure,” she says. When parents focus only on empathy and avoid limits, it creates confusion. Over time, children struggle to regulate themselves.
That confusion often leads parents to compensate in other ways. The instinct to protect becomes stronger. The line between support and control begins to blur.
“A major part of parenting is allowing the child to experience feelings and situations that build resilience,” says Dr Afridi. Yet many parents struggle to step back. They intervene early. They remove obstacles before the child has a chance to engage with them.
Dr Maatouk describes what that looks like in everyday life. Parents may step in quickly to fix problems or prevent failure. They may monitor friendships, schedules, and emotions closely. “In practice, this can communicate to the child that the world is unsafe or that they’re not capable,” she says. Dr John adds that overcompensation often appears in subtle ways. Parents take over tasks children can manage. They offer constant reassurance or avoid situations where a child might struggle. “Over time, this can reinforce dependency and reduce the child’s confidence in their own coping abilities,” she says.
Tantawy links it back to intention. Much of this behaviour comes from a desire to shield children from hardship. “While understandable, this can lead to overprotection,” she says. Children need to face challenges. Avoiding them delays growth. Which brings the conversation to a concept that feels almost radical in the current climate. Good enough parenting.
“I love this concept from Winnicott,” says Dr Afridi. It removes the demand for perfection and replaces it with something more grounded. “The goal is not to be a perfect parent, but a good enough parent,” she says. That includes safety, attunement, and repair. Repair is where many parents underestimate their impact. “Apologising when you get it wrong is as developmentally important as attunement,” she says.
Dr John brings it into practice. “Children benefit not from flawless parenting, but from reliable, attuned, and flexible caregiving,” she says. Consistency and emotional availability matter more than control.