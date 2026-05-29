Every child’s question deserves an answer

Listening to children today may determine how they communicate tomorrow
There is something profoundly beautiful about a child asking a question. It reflects curiosity, trust, wonder, and the desire to understand the world around them. Yet, in many homes and classrooms today, hurried routines and distracted lives often reduce children’s questions to interruptions rather than opportunities. We must change that narrative.
Children should be encouraged from a very young age to ask questions, about the world, about people, about ideas, and even about emotions. More importantly, every question deserves to be received with patience and respect. Never scoff at or make fun of a child’s queries. The way adults respond to a child’s curiosity shapes far more than knowledge; it shapes confidence, communication, character and life-long trust in the adults around them.
Through the responses of adults around them, children learn the art of conversation. They observe tone, patience, empathy, and reasoning. A child who is listened to attentively learns to listen to others. A child who is answered respectfully learns to speak respectfully. Conversations at home become the earliest lessons in emotional intelligence and social behaviour.
When I reflect on my own childhood, I remember my parents as the most patient people I knew. They always made time to listen to my endless stream of questions and responded in ways that were thoughtful and age appropriate. As a child, I truly believed my father was the wisest man in the world and my mother the most resourceful in many ways. Not because he knew everything and she always had a convincing answer, but because they never made me feel small for asking. They understood that every question carried within it a child’s attempt to make sense of life.
In today’s digital age, this nurturing dialogue between adults and children has become more important than ever. Children now turn instinctively to the internet and digital platforms for answers. While technology offers immense access to information, it also exposes young minds to content that may be inaccurate, unethical, or emotionally inappropriate. When children do not find openness and trust within their homes and schools, they begin seeking answers elsewhere - often without the maturity to distinguish fact from misinformation.
Families therefore play a crucial role in building a culture of questioning and dialogue. When children know that they can ask difficult, uncomfortable, or unusual questions without fear of dismissal or ridicule, they develop trust in the adults in their lives. That trust becomes their moral compass in a world overflowing with unchecked information.
Meaningful conversations with children also play a vital role in emotional wellbeing. When children are encouraged to express their thoughts, doubts, and fears openly, they gradually learn to regulate their emotions better and become less frustrated. Dialogue gives children the vocabulary and confidence to articulate what they feel rather than suppress it.
Equally important, children who grow up in environments where conversations are welcomed develop the courage to approach adults with serious concerns. In an age where many teenagers silently struggle with anxiety, stress, and emotional challenges, one of the greatest barriers is often the awkwardness or fear associated with initiating difficult conversations. Many young people today hesitate to speak openly about their worries because they have not grown up experiencing safe, judgment-free dialogue.
A child who is used to being heard at the dinner table is far more likely to seek guidance during moments of confusion, emotional distress, or crisis. Open communication at home can therefore become a powerful protective factor for mental wellbeing.
Encouraging questions also nurtures curiosity — and curiosity is perhaps the single most important quality for lifelong learning. Curious children grow into adults who continue to explore, reflect, innovate, and evolve. They do not stop learning once examinations end or degrees are earned. They remain seekers of knowledge, hungry to understand more about the world and themselves.
Education is not merely about delivering answers. It is about keeping alive the courage to ask meaningful questions. As parents, teachers, and caregivers, we must remember that every “Why?” from a child is not a disturbance to silence, but a doorway waiting to be opened.
Dr Sheeba Jojo is an educator living in the UAE