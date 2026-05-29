Every child’s question deserves an answer

When I reflect on my own childhood, I remember my parents as the most patient people I knew. They always made time to listen to my endless stream of questions and responded in ways that were thoughtful and age appropriate. As a child, I truly believed my father was the wisest man in the world and my mother the most resourceful in many ways. Not because he knew everything and she always had a convincing answer, but because they never made me feel small for asking. They understood that every question carried within it a child’s attempt to make sense of life.