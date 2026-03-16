Crisis through a child’s eyes: Why your reaction matters

When a crisis strikes, adults often focus on managing the immediate realities - safety, logistics, information, and decisions. In the midst of this, it is easy to overlook the quiet observers around us: our children. Yet children are often the most deeply affected during such moments. Their understanding of the world is still developing, and while they may not fully grasp the nature of events unfolding around them, they are remarkably sensitive to the emotional climate in their environment. They sense worry, tension, and uncertainty even when no one explains what is happening.