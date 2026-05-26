The quiet power of choice: Reclaiming attention in distracted times

Why not every message, interruption or moment of urgency deserves immediate attention
It is early morning and the day has barely started, yet attention is already being pulled in different directions as the phone lights up, messages arrive, and before you’ve even settled into your morning, your focus has shifted elsewhere.
What should be a simple start quickly becomes a chain of interruptions — requests, clarifications, replies that seem small on their own but together fragment focus and quietly break rhythm.
Here is something worth noting: not every message requires an answer, not every misunderstanding needs immediate repair, and not every moment of urgency deserves immediate attention.
Yet reaction becomes automatic. Everything starts to feel immediate, and in that constant pull of urgency, something important is quietly lost.
People who are always available often end up the most drained, while those who are selective with their time tend to remain steadier — not distant, just less scattered.
Because attention is not elastic. Every unnecessary response takes something away — clarity, focus, calm.
That is where the pause matters. Not avoidance, not withdrawal, but a small deliberate space between what happens and how you respond, where reaction gives way to choice.
And in that space, something shifts: you stop reacting by default and begin responding with intent. The day feels less rushed, less reactive, more deliberate.
When everything receives an immediate answer, everything begins to feel the same. Importance flattens, urgency blurs, and over time attention spreads too thin to hold anything properly.
You see it everywhere. Some people are always available — replying instantly, explaining constantly, reachable at all times. Others are more selective; they show up when it matters and step back when it doesn’t, and their presence feels quieter but more grounded.
There is something similar in nature. A cat does not chase every sound or movement; it moves on its own terms — not out of distance, but awareness.
Modern life makes this harder. Messages, groups, work chats, family threads — everything feels urgent, even when most of it isn’t. Most things can wait longer than we assume.
And when you begin to see that clearly, something shifts. Many situations settle without immediate involvement. Some concerns fade. Some conversations lose weight on their own.
What remains is not distance from life, but a more deliberate way of engaging with it — where time and attention are no longer automatically surrendered, but consciously given.
Leaving a message for later is not avoidance; it is structure. It is simply the recognition that attention is not a constant obligation.
And slowly, clarity returns.
There is a quiet discipline in this: not reacting out of habit, not explaining instantly, not feeling responsible for every interruption.
Over time, it doesn’t make you distant; it makes you more grounded, more in control of your own time and energy.
And in that steadiness, something becomes clear — you are no longer being pulled everywhere, because not everything deserves access to you.
You decide what does.
Not everything that reaches you deserves a response.
Michael Guzder is Executive Vice-President ‑ Education at GEMS