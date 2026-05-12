Every professional, now carries a small constellation of profiles
To LinkedIn…or not to LinkedIn?
Or perhaps, not just LinkedIn. When you’re hunting for a job, any social media platform can weigh you down to 'a bottomless lake', as a Dubai-based resident describes.
You scroll past someone reflecting on an outstanding achievement. Perhaps a video, too. Maybe a few more, over the course of a few days. A senior manager keeps noticing it, and congratulating. A few days, months or even a year later, they have a job at the organisation.
“It stings. You start wondering what you did wrong,” says a Dubai resident after a deep exhale. She has been looking for a job for months, and she wonders, what’s the game?
Is there one? The world of should’ves, could’ves, would’ves.
It’s almost as professionals today, are expected to do two jobs at once: The ones they were hired for, and the one, where they need to constantly prove to the digital world that they exist.
And when it comes to job seekers, they are almost submerged under a wave of discouragement and exhaustion. How can you count your own wins, they wonder, in a world of promotions, AI-generated thought leadership and watching other's career wins? True, the rational part of you knows, the grass is always greener on the other side, but suddenly, somehow, where you're standing appears barren.
The truth is, or at least it appears so, job hunts, now occur in full public view, against a constant stream of other people seemingly landing dream roles, building polished personal brands and networking with zeal and momentum. And when you're low on energy and motivation, the reality appears shinier than usual.
But is that what's really happening?
Somewhere, along the way, the search for a job begins to feel like constant participation.
Mishlein Alkhoury, a certified project manager who has worked on UAE projects including Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Opera, feels today’s market is filled with misleading listings and rather performative networking. Sharing her own story, she says, “I became more active on LinkedIn, sharing my previous projects, connecting with professionals, and trying to position myself for any opportunity that matches my experience,” she explains.
After transitioning into freelance events work on projects such as Dubai Watch Week, Alkhoury found herself struggling with the same uncertainty plaguing professionals. Some job postings, she says, appear more interested in collecting engagement than hiring talent. Others ask candidates to complete extensive tasks during interview processes, only for companies to disappear afterwards.
And so, visibility becomes its own form of labour. It is emotionally exhausting, and never fully switches off.
Many professionals describe a growing sense that everyone else is moving faster: Achieving more, networking better, and wading through the market with a clarity that feels just out of reach.
It's the age of the internet and visibility. How does one really stand out, when everyone wants to be different and try new things? Yet, as many career experts note, it's a smokescreen: The question is no longer how to be seen, but what being seen actually proves.
LinkedIn profiles, personal websites, newsletters and digital portfolios are now ingrained in our professional consciousness, especially in industries where networking and visibility influence hiring decisions. Yet recruiters still return to a familiar principle: Volume alone is not enough.
Nisha Nair, recruitment manager at Innovations Global, explains: “What makes someone stand out today is not how visible they are everywhere, but how clearly they communicate who they are and what value they bring.
From her own experience, some of the strongest candidates that she has encountered, aren’t the ones who were loudest online. "I’ve also seen professionals who are extremely active online, but struggle to explain their actual strengths during an interview." As she notes, real visibility comes from substance. It could be the way someone handles clients, leads a team, solves problems, mentors juniors, or even how professionally they communicate."
“Your reputation still travels faster than your content,” she says.
I think many professionals today are exhausted because they feel visibility means constant activity. It doesn’t. You don’t have to post every day or be present on every platform to build a strong professional identity. Sometimes, your strongest visibility comes through industry relationships, referrals, participation in meaningful discussions, attending events, speaking at forums, or simply being known as someone reliable in your field....
We appear to be falling into the same traps across generations, only the platforms have changed.
Mohammad Zaid, Founder of Fadlfi and Co-Founder Rzonance Marketing and economist and lawyer has watched the labour market shift shape three times in the last decade. Each time, he says, the same illusion returns in a new form: “The illusion is this: that being seen is the same as being remembered. It is not.”
Every professional, he argues, now carries a small constellation of profiles, LinkedIn, Substack, a thread on X that briefly went viral last winter. “We perform competence across screens, then wonder why the recruiter’s eye glazes at our name.”
The problem, he adds, is structural. “Nobody trains us that the digital age has not made talent more visible. It has made attention more expensive. Every algorithm is a turnstile, and turnstiles are not the same as doors.”
So, what does really cut through? Specificity, he says. Forget the volume, reduce the attention paid to polish, and move on from the curated personal brand whose every post is engineered for engagement. “Specific means saying what you actually believe about your field, not what is safe to say. It means owning a thesis, a small, defensible piece of intellectual territory that is unmistakably yours.”
This could mean a marketer who can explain why most rebrands fail, or an engineer who can articulate trade-offs in plain language. “These are the professionals whose names surface in a closed-door meeting when a job opens. No algorithm placed them there. A human did, because they remembered.”
And yet, the scale of the visibility economy suggests why this is becoming harder to resist.
He cites another example: Only 1% of LinkedIn’s monthly users post each week. That small minority generates roughly 9 billion impressions a year. In an era where careers are increasingly mistaken for content, professionals find themselves on a treadmill of visibility, post daily, comment thoughtfully, show up everywhere. The implicit warning is constant: Silence is irrelevance.
Yet the most respected figures across industries rarely operate this way. They understand something the algorithm obscures: Presence is not the same as performance, and reputation is not the same as reach.
And so, Zaid’s argument is sharp: The professionals who win the next decade will not be the loudest, but the ones who treat their work as evidence, not content.
What separates the memorable from the merely visible is something older, almost old-fashioned: the courage to be specific. Specific means saying what you actually believe about your field, not what is safe to say. It means owning a thesis, a small, defensible piece of intellectual territory that is unmistakably yours....
The job market repeats narratives across platforms. The same openings, the same language, the same pressure to be visible circulate through LinkedIn, Instagram and beyond, creating what feels like a continuous echo chamber for candidates, explains Rumsha Mirza, Founder of Rzonance Marketing.
In that environment, visibility becomes an exhaustive strategy. “A strong professional brand communicates your strengths, your perspective, and what you bring to the table, giving recruiters and hiring managers a clear reason to choose you,” she says. A well-crafted presence, she adds, can become a decisive career asset in a saturated market. But she is equally direct about its limits.
Branding without substance collapses, quickly. “In a market this competitive, clarity and competence will always cut through the noise.” And that distinction matters more than ever. For engineers, that might be technical depth and delivery. For marketers, measurable outcomes. For communicators, clarity and trust. Increasingly, recruiters are not persuaded by what is listed, but by what is proven. “
"What did you improve? What problems did you solve? What changed because of your contribution?” says Nisha Nair. “People remember clarity, confidence and credibility.”
The constant stream of achievement posts and curated success stories can discourage rather than inspire. The key is to approach it with intelligence: every profession requires a different brand narrative, and comparison is the quickest route to losing your own. Equally critical is continuous skill development. Branding without substance is hollow. The professionals who truly stand out pair a compelling personal brand with a genuine commitment to upgrading their expertise...
Go out there. Keep posting, everything that you do. Write that blog post and share it. Meet new people. It’s the advice Dubai-based Mahima heard throughout the course of her unemployment period, and she was exhausted. “I loved blogging, yes, but at one point it became anxiety. Is this good enough to be seen? And, it just snatched away all the love that I had for writing.”
Indeed, there’s a high price to constantly maintaining visibility. It begins to show. Empowerment wears thin; it turns into fatigue. But hold on: Are you just posting and creating without a plan in mind?
Presenter and events emcee Maitri Somaia adds, “I often joke with my friends, ‘I want to go back to the simpler times when I didn’t have to work and also constantly post about my work.”
There’s a lesson to be learned from Somaia’s style of working: She maintains consistency in her professional presence online, by just setting aside time to write new posts or edit videos for social. “I focus on quality rather than quantity. And when I feel overwhelmed by it all, I say out loud, ‘The algorithm is not the boss of me!’ That helps.”
So, instead of getting caught up in the race for constant output, several professionals argue that authenticity matters more.
Katy Keenan, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, says authenticity and selectivity are becoming increasingly valuable in a noisy professional landscape. "We only have a limited amount of time and where possible you shouldn't be casual with the time you give to something or someone."
Highlighting the temptation to attend as much as possible, she says. “But I see the value of high-impact attendance and being very intentional about the events I attend and who I hope to engage with.”
When someone takes the time to like, comment or reshare something you have written on LinkedIn it shows that someone has taken time to read, digest and then react to something you have chosen to share. This is great feedback that your messaging is hitting well usually. In person feedback is incredibly helpful and should be greatly appreciated too. For someone to seek you out and share how your messaging has impacted is incredibly powerful and should be encouraging too - particularly for those who are being brave with their commentary....
Somaia agrees, arguing that face-to-face interaction still carries a weight that algorithms cannot replicate. “What makes professionals really stand out is their physical presence, how they carry themselves, hold a conversation, and present their ideas with grace, dignity and etiquette,” she says. “The old-school human stuff that LLMs can’t cover for in a live setting.”
For introverted professionals, seminars or talks can offer a more structured alternative to open-floor networking events, which can feel overwhelming and transactional. She also notes that small gestures still matter. “A simple ‘Hey, I saw this and thought of you’ goes a long way,” she says. “People are often pleasantly surprised that I remembered something they mentioned offhand.”
This sense of human connection, several professionals say, is becoming increasingly valuable as professional interaction itself risks feeling automated or performative. Even online engagement, they add, works best when it reflects genuine expertise rather than constant self-promotion.
“If people message you saying, ‘I saw this and thought of you,’ that’s when you know you’ve positioned yourself correctly,” says Somaia.
Mirza similarly defines success less by activity levels and more by whether opportunities begin arriving organically. “When the right clients, journalists or collaborators start reaching out without me chasing them, I know my presence is landing,” she says.
The danger, according to several professionals, is confusing noise with impact.
A packed networking calendar, high posting frequency or large follower count does not necessarily translate into trust, opportunity or professional credibility.
“The goal should not be to become constantly visible,” says Nair. “It should be to become consistently credible.”
As all the professionals explain, there are numerous signs that what you're doing online is right. Pay attention to it.
It comes in the form of opportunities, introductions and invitations that begin arriving without initiation. That would mean, network has moved from broadcast to resonance. The hardest-working professionals often miss this, they track what they push out, not what comes back unasked.
The second is being quoted back to yourself. When someone repeats your phrasing, your framework, your stubborn idea, unprompted, weeks later, in a room you are not in, you have planted something that grows without watering, as Zaid adds.
The third is leverage. Every Linkedin reply, re-share need not stay at surface level. Early on, effort and response feel linear: one message, one reply. Later, one input produces multiple returns.
What you do need to take cognisance of, is when networking feels draining rather than energising. Engagement is polite but repetitive. Nobody can clearly articulate what you do without checking your profile. You are always the initiator.
And the final test is disarmingly simple: if you stopped posting, reaching out, or showing up tomorrow, would you still be noticed in that absence? It's a harsh reality, but if the answer is no, you are yet, to build a network.
If you receive messages from your connections that say, 'Hey, I saw this and thought of you', that signals you’ve positioned yourself correctly and are top-of-mind for people in your network when they come across opportunities that they see in your space....
It is frustrating, no doubt. You do want to throw your laptop out of the window and never see it again. But, there's respite, and a few ways out out of this rabbit warren. Recruiters and professionals do point out practical ways to stand out without becoming consumed by performance.
And that brings us, to bringing concrete evidence. Recommendations, measurable outcomes, certifications, portfolios, successful projects and strong referrals continue to carry significant weight, particularly in industries where competition is intense.
“Claims are everywhere, but evidence is rare,” says Mirza.
Several professionals also stressed that networking itself is often misunderstood. It’s more than just aggressively collecting contacts: Effective networking is where you actually build genuine relationships, and remain memorable to the right people. For instance, Somaia says she regularly sends opportunities, articles or events to people in her network simply because she remembers their interests.
“The warm and fuzzy feeling of reciprocal goodwill it generates is a nice little bonus,” she says.
Keenan similarly believes consistency matters more than volume. “Being true to your core values and intention will always be a great barometer,” she says.
These intentions outshine the AI-generated content floods across platforms. The experts note that concise, thoughtful and clearly human communication increasingly stands out precisely because so much online content now feels formulaic. “Being succinct, being non-AI generated, and being consistent are key techniques to use in these attention-scarce times,” says Somaia.
Being widely visible is less important than being clearly understood
Recruiters respond to professionals who can explain what they do and what they solve in simple terms
Generic personal branding weakens impact; specificity strengthens it
Outcomes matter more than output volume
Strong candidates show evidence of impact: projects delivered, problems solved, measurable results
The strongest signals are tangible work, not online positioning
Reputation builds through repeated quality, not occasional visibility spikes
Being “loud online” is less effective than being consistently reliable in work and communication
Broad, safe positioning blends in; specific thinking stands out
Owning a clear point of view or “intellectual territory” builds recall
Professionals remembered in hiring conversations are those with defined expertise, not general presence (Zaid)
In-person communication still carries more weight than digital presence alone
How you speak, listen, and present yourself remains decisive
Real relationships outperform transactional networking
Being everywhere is not the goal; being intentional is
High-impact interactions matter more than high-frequency participation
Over-attendance and over-posting dilute professional identity
Success is when opportunities start arriving without chasing
If your presence is working, inbound messages, referrals, and collaborations increase naturally
Constant initiation is a sign of weak positioning, not strong reach
High posting frequency or large follower count does not equal trust or opportunity
Engagement metrics can mask lack of real-world impact
The key test: would anything meaningful still happen if you stopped posting?