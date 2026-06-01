Parents cannot raise resilient children in a society that leaves them to struggle alone

When we speak about strong societies, we often speak about education, healthcare, employment and community development. These are essential. But before a child reaches any of these systems, they first experience society through their parents. The home is where a child learns safety, trust, discipline, empathy and belonging. In that sense, parenting is the first layer of social infrastructure. If that layer is under constant pressure, the impact does not remain inside the home. It eventually reaches schools, workplaces, communities and public systems.