How UAE families adapt to new lifestyle, adjust spending habits

Families share how everyday choices are reshaping family life across the Emirates
Dubai: On most evenings now, home feels a little different. Meals are planned, outings are fewer, and time together carries more meaning. Households across the UAE are adjusting, not just to changing routines but to a new lifestyle shaped by more mindful spending and closer family connections.
Across different families, people are not just cutting back, they are becoming more intentional about how they live, spend, and connect.
For Fahad Keviden, a quality assurance lead who commutes daily from Ajman to Dubai, the changes are both practical and personal.
Fuel costs alone now add about Dh450 to his monthly expenses. Grocery bills have increased by around Dh700, and certain fixed costs, like school bus fees, have continued even during periods when the service wasn’t in use.
Instead of letting it disrupt their routine, the family recalibrated.
“We’ve become more mindful with our spending, reducing outings, limiting dining outside, and focusing more on home-cooked meals and budgeting,” Keviden told Gulf News.
What started as a financial adjustment soon became a lifestyle shift. Professionally, Keviden has also seen the impact in the food trading sector, where rising raw material costs have added pressure. Still, he has noted that businesses are adapting steadily.
Above all, he has pointed out the UAE’s stability as a key factor in maintaining confidence.
“What stands out strongly during this period is the UAE government’s proactive and supportive approach. The stability of essential services, continuous monitoring of market prices, and overall governance.”
For Carren Valdez, a nurse and laser therapist, the shift has been as much emotional as financial.
“Our family lifestyle in the UAE has become more focused on stability, safety, and quality time together,” shared Valdez.
Her family continues with daily routines like work, school, and bonding, but with greater awareness. They follow updates more closely, plan activities carefully, and prioritise staying calm and adaptable.
Rather than worrying, the family leans into structure and communication.
“We adjust by staying disciplined with our routines and supporting each other as a family.”
Non-essential spending such as frequent dining out, shopping, and entertainment, has been scaled back. Budgeting, home cooking, and consistent saving, even if in small amounts, have now been in place.
“This situation taught us to be more disciplined financially and to value savings more than before.”
Despite wider uncertainties, Valdez has described that life in the UAE continues to feel secure.
“There is clear communication, strong infrastructure, and a stable environment that allows us to continue our daily lives with confidence. The UAE remains a place of opportunity and peace, which helps families like ours stay positive and focused on the future.”
In Kamal Karki’s home, life has slowed down in a good way. The office clerk has bared that his family’s routine is now more home-centred, with shared meals, conversations, and simple activities becoming the highlight of the day.
“We’ve turned small everyday routines like cooking, watching a show together, or even just talking after work, into moments that matter more than they used to,” said Karki.
Moreover, spending habits have changed, with fewer trips to malls and less spending on entertainment.
“We prioritise essentials and think twice before making non-urgent purchases. We’ve also started budgeting more seriously like tracking expenses, setting limits, and focusing on saving for future needs rather than short-term wants.”
Digital services have also become a bigger part of daily life, helping the family manage tasks quickly and efficiently. Even with these changes, Karki says the UAE continues to offer reassurance.
“There are flexible financial and support systems that help families adjust when needed. Overall, it feels like we’ve moved into a more balanced lifestyle and being present with each other.”
For Asim Sharif, a sales agent, the shift in lifestyle is defined by discipline.
“Family life in cities like Dubai has shifted toward stricter budgeting, more intentional time together, and serious long-term planning,” explained Sharif.
With changing work schedules and evolving priorities, there’s less room for impulse spending. Dining out, shopping, and entertainment have taken a back seat, replaced by home cooking, budgeting, and avoiding unnecessary costs.
“Those who don’t actively manage money, priorities, and stability end up stretched.”
Sharif has acknowledged the efficient support system in the UAE but stressed on personal responsibility.
“Support comes through initiatives by the UAE government like long-term visas, good infrastructure, and safe living conditions, but families still need to manage themselves properly.”
Across these households, the story is not just about adjusting expenses, it’s about redefining what matters.
Whether it’s a family dinner at home, a carefully planned budget, or simply spending more time together, UAE residents are shaping a lifestyle that is more intentional, more connected, and ultimately more grounded.
At the heart of this shift is the UAE itself, a nation that allows families from all backgrounds not only to adapt with confidence, but to build a more balanced and meaningful way of life in the years ahead.