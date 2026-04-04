Raising ‘ausome’ children: Inside the autism journey of UAE families

Parents say life in the UAE is making a meaningful difference in their autism journey
Dubai: In homes across the UAE, families raising children with autism are discovering that their journeys, while often filled with challenges, are also filled with hope.
This World Autism Month, parents in Dubai have shared to Gulf News how their children have transformed their lives, teaching them patience, strength, and unconditional love.
They have also highlighted how the UAE’s inclusivity, from supportive school environments to government-backed benefits for people of determination, is helping create a more understanding and accessible society where every child has the chance to thrive.
For Jovelyn Galasinao, a former primary teacher who is now a full-time housewife in Dubai, raising her two children has been a journey defined by patience, resilience, and love.
Her children, Jallevdayn Ellyz and Jyweldaniel Elly, have changed her understanding of strength.
“In those times, frustration softened into gentleness and impatience grew into compassion. They showed us a kind of unconditional love that is pure and honest, a love that asks for nothing in return, yet fills our hearts with warmth, acceptance, and purpose,” Galasinao told Gulf News.
She has emphasised that autism may make them unique but never less. “They showed us that being different is not something to fear, but something to embrace wholeheartedly. Our children are truly ‘ausome’ and we are deeply proud of who they are every single day."
Galasinao has noted that living in the UAE made their journey more meaningful. Inclusion in schools has helped her children feel accepted, while government support for people of determination has eased everyday life.
Benefits such as Salik exemptions, free public parking, transportation discounts, and special access to leisure, cultural, and sports activities, have reduced financial strain, improved mobility, and created a safe space.
“What truly stands out is the UAE’s strong support and awareness for people of determination, where our children are genuinely accepted and included in the community.”
Her message to other parents is simple: autism is not a sickness or a disease, it is just a different way of experiencing the world.
Cristy Tan, a lead fixed asset accountant who has been in the UAE for 14 years, has bared that motherhood transformed her perspective on matters at hand.
“My son has taught me to see the world through a different lens, one that is slower, deeper, and more genuine. Because of him, I’ve learned patience I never knew I had and strength that I didn’t know I needed,” said Tan.
Apart from inclusion, she has expressed gratitude to the UAE for tools like the “Hidden Disabilities Sunflower,” which discreetly signals that a person may have a non-visible condition.
“The sunflower lanyard has been a quiet but powerful support. It allows my son to move through public spaces with more patience and kindness from people around him. Those small moments of understanding make a big difference in our daily life.”
For Tan, these efforts mean her son is “seen, not judged,” and growing up in a community that is compassionate and all-encompassing.
Her advice to fellow parents is to hold on to hope. “Our children are capable, beautiful, and full of potential in their own time and their own way. And as parents, we are stronger than we can ever imagine because of them.”
Renelin Abenoja, a payroll specialist who has been residing in the UAE for 19 years, has relayed that raising a child on the autism spectrum has deepened her empathy, not just within her family, but for others on similar journeys.
“It teaches patience, understanding, and the ability to recognise what other families are going through,” explained Abenoja.
According to her, the UAE’s people of determination card has provided practical benefits which give relief in daily life. “Even when travelling abroad, similar awareness such as priority lanes helps ease the experience for families.”
Abenoja's message is rooted in solidarity that no one is alone in this journey. “We are here to support, empower, encourage, and celebrate our children’s progress both big and small.”
For Ryan Andres, a visual merchandiser who has been working in the UAE for 17 years, parenting a non-verbal child has been a lesson in creativity and connection.
“My son has taught us to find ways to connect with him and to love him more without any comparison or expectation,” stated Andres.
He has described the UAE as a “safe and protected” place where autism is prioritised. “They let our son explore and enjoy the best theme parks here and he also has his special Nol card that makes life easier for us.”
Despite the struggles, Andres has remained positive. “Our child’s journey may look different but it is still full of growth and potential. Every milestone is a victory for us and there is no room for giving up. We are so blessed to have ‘ausome’ children and we will let the world notice that.”
This World Autism Month, acceptance, respect, and community support can transform lives. In the UAE, a culture of inclusion, backed by visible government initiatives, continue to help families navigate autism with greater confidence and hope.
These parents remind us that the journey is not just about challenges, but about strength, love, and the quiet victories that shine towards brighter futures.