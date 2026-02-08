UAE Autism Center embarks on digital transformation to boost employee engagement

CorporateStack partners with the New England Center for Children (NECC-UAE)
Abu Dhabi: A leading autism education and research Centre in the UAE has launched a major digital transformation initiative to modernise its Human Resources and employee engagement systems.
The move is designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen staff support, and foster a more connected and empowered workforce.
The Centre, which operates across clinics, consulting services, and educational programs, has prioritised the integration of advanced digital tools to enhance the experience of its educators, therapists, and administrative staff. The initiative is expected to streamline HR processes, provide data-driven insights, and create a more transparent and efficient workplace.
“At NECC, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Pamela Olsen, Executive Director of MRC-NECC.
“Partnering with CorporateStack allows us to modernise our HR and engagement systems, ensuring that our dedicated professionals have the tools and support they need to continue providing world-class care and education,” she added.
“This digital transformation project reflects our long-term vision of operational excellence and continuous improvement,” added Nihal Saad, HR Director at NECC-UAE. “By digitising our HR functions and employee engagement journey, we are not only improving efficiency but also fostering a more transparent, data-driven, and empowering work culture.” “We are truly honoured to partner with an esteemed institution like NECC-UAE,” said Mohamed Abdin, MEA Commercial Director at CorporateStack.
“Their mission resonates deeply with our values at CorporateStack. Through this partnership, we aim to empower their team with digital tools that enhance productivity, streamline HR processes, and build a more connected and engaged workforce.”
This partnership highlights CorporateStack’s growing role as a trusted digital transformation partner for organisations across education, health care, and the non-profit sectors in the UAE and the wider Middle East.
