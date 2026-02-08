GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

UAE Autism Center embarks on digital transformation to boost employee engagement

CorporateStack partners with the New England Center for Children (NECC-UAE)

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nihal Saad, HR Director at NECC-UAE and Mohamed Abdin, MEA Commercial Director at CorporateStack during the ceremony.
Nihal Saad, HR Director at NECC-UAE and Mohamed Abdin, MEA Commercial Director at CorporateStack during the ceremony.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A leading autism education and research Centre in the UAE has launched a major digital transformation initiative to modernise its Human Resources and employee engagement systems.

The move is designed to improve operational efficiency, strengthen staff support, and foster a more connected and empowered workforce.

The Centre, which operates across clinics, consulting services, and educational programs, has prioritised the integration of advanced digital tools to enhance the experience of its educators, therapists, and administrative staff. The initiative is expected to streamline HR processes, provide data-driven insights, and create a more transparent and efficient workplace.

“At NECC, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Dr. Pamela Olsen, Executive Director of MRC-NECC.

Modernising HR

“Partnering with CorporateStack allows us to modernise our HR and engagement systems, ensuring that our dedicated professionals have the tools and support they need to continue providing world-class care and education,” she added.

“This digital transformation project reflects our long-term vision of operational excellence and continuous improvement,” added Nihal Saad, HR Director at NECC-UAE. “By digitising our HR functions and employee engagement journey, we are not only improving efficiency but also fostering a more transparent, data-driven, and empowering work culture.” “We are truly honoured to partner with an esteemed institution like NECC-UAE,” said Mohamed Abdin, MEA Commercial Director at CorporateStack.

Digital tools

“Their mission resonates deeply with our values at CorporateStack. Through this partnership, we aim to empower their team with digital tools that enhance productivity, streamline HR processes, and build a more connected and engaged workforce.”

This partnership highlights CorporateStack’s growing role as a trusted digital transformation partner for organisations across education, health care, and the non-profit sectors in the UAE and the wider Middle East.

Related Topics:
Health

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah to pilot UNESCO’s ECCE-PATT tool, highlighting its leadership in early learning systems. [Illustrative image]

Early childhood education in Sharjah gains UNESCO nod

2h ago2m read
This photograph shows a smartphone bearing the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by US artificial intelligence company xAI in front of the X (formerly Twitter) logo.

X still allows sexualised images by Grok: Guardian

2m read
This photo provided by Mattel Inc. shows the new autistic Barbie doll. (Mattel Inc. via AP)

Mattel’s autistic Barbie joins Fashionistas Line

2m read
Grok now blocks image edits for non-subscribers after public backlash.

Musk’s X limits Grok AI image editing to paid users

1m read