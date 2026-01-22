FNC also proposed extending maternity leave for government sector employees
Dubai: The UAE is considering sweeping changes that would require remote and flexible working arrangements to be prioritised for working mothers and caregivers across the country.
During a session held on Wednesday, January 21, members of the Federal National Council (FNC) called for the implementation of flexible and remote work policies, particularly for mothers and other priority groups.
The proposal was raised as part of wider discussions on family protection, social stability and work-life balance.
The recommendations focus on ensuring that remote and flexible working arrangements are made available to groups with increased caregiving responsibilities. These include mothers of children under the age of 10, caregivers of elderly parents, persons of determination and special humanitarian cases.
The FNC did not clarify whether the proposals would apply to public sector employees, private sector workers, or both.
Mariam Majid Bin Thania, Second Deputy Speaker of the Council and Chairperson of the Committee on Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources, put forward the proposal and highlighted the importance of a mother’s presence during a child’s early years.
“We affirm the importance of the mother’s presence alongside her children in the early stages of their lives, especially children with special needs and children under the age of ten, as well as women who care for their parents in their homes,” she said.
She added that previous recommendations by the Council had consistently called for flexible and remote work to be prioritised for these groups.
According to the FNC, remote work plays a critical role in helping women balance professional responsibilities with family life, without reducing their contribution to national development.
“The balance between a woman’s work and her home is an important demand, and this is evident from the policy pursued by the Ministry of Family since its establishment,” Bin Thania said.
She stressed that working mothers remain a vital part of the UAE’s development process, whether they are working from offices or remotely.
Alongside the remote work proposals, the FNC also recommended extending maternity leave in the government sector to a minimum of 98 fully paid days, in line with global best practices.
The recommendations were made during discussions on the Family Protection and the Concept of the Family Unit report, prepared by the Committee on Social Affairs, Labour, Population and Human Resources, and attended by Minister of Family Affairs, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail.
