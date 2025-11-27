How parent-friendly policies are driving UAE's global competitiveness

Over the past four years, the United Arab Emirates has established a pioneering model for transforming values into practical workplace practices, setting a benchmark in shaping public policies. Since the launch of the Parent-friendly Label (PFL) program in 2021, and thanks to the wise leadership’s support, the program has evolved from a local initiative in Abu Dhabi into a comprehensive national program spanning the semi-governmental, private, and third sectors across the UAE. This transformation has created a tangible impact in empowering working parents, supporting children, strengthening family roles, and positively influencing workplaces, the economy, and society as a whole.

The report builds its findings on a comprehensive employee survey where 11,000+ employees were surveyed, and the impact is clear. 77% of employees would recommend their employer as parent-friendly. 68% say organizational support encourages them to stay for two years or more with their organizations. These numbers have direct impact on productivity with 73% of fathers and 67% of mothers reporting that their productivity improved on the back of their organizations’ shift to parent-friendly policies and practices.

This shift is not made through policy alone, but through fundamental organizational culture adoption, driven by leaderships and managers. 82% of mothers in the UAE report strong support to take full maternity leave, with 65% experiencing a smoother re-entry. Likewise, 74% of fathers report manager and peer encouragement to use paternity leave; a proof that stigma is giving way to shared responsibility, where fathers are no longer seen as breadwinners of their families only, but have a key role in childcare.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

