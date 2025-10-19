The DCD initiative supports working women with salary aid and family care services
Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has set out three conditions for Emirati women working in the private sector to benefit from the Maternity Leave Support Service.
The department also offers home visit services for new Emirati parents, providing a safe and supportive environment with psychological, emotional, and practical guidance on newborn care. These initiatives are part of the “Nomo” Emirati Family Programme, designed to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to build stable, resilient families and ensure their continued well-being.
On its official website, the DCD reaffirmed its commitment to supporting parents in raising and caring for their children responsibly. It said these efforts promote family stability, happiness, and well-being, while enabling parents to provide a dignified life and proper care for all family members, with attention to both mental and physical health.
Under the Maternity Leave Support Initiative, Emirati women holding an Abu Dhabi Family Book and employed in the private sector can apply for supplementary salary support, allowing them to take up to 90 days of paid maternity leave. The programme aims to ensure new mothers get enough rest and time to care for their newborns.
According to the DCD — via the official “Medeem” platform — the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority manages the service and ensures eligible working mothers receive financial support. Benefits include the Authority covering the monthly pension contribution on behalf of both the applicant and the employer for an additional 30 days of unpaid leave, and providing up to AED 15,000 per month in financial support, based on approved criteria.
The DCD clarified that participation in the programme is optional for private sector employers and subject to specific conditions. Applications must be submitted through the TAMM platform or app within 30 days of the child’s birth.
To qualify, the mother and her husband must both hold an Abu Dhabi Family Book, the applicant must work in the private sector, and the newborn must have an Emirates ID.
The department also highlighted the home visit service for new parents, launched in collaboration with the Early Childhood Authority. The initiative provides emotional and practical support for mothers and fathers during the postnatal phase, promoting family bonding and helping parents adjust confidently to parenthood.
The service targets first-time mothers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, and is delivered by the specialised “Awnak” team.
Eligibility criteria include:
The child must be registered in a Family Book issued by Abu Dhabi.
The child must be the firstborn.
The application must be submitted from early pregnancy until two weeks after birth.
Applicants must complete a consent form and attend scheduled home visits with the specialist. Registration is done through the Medeem digital platform (Medeem.gov.ae).
Beneficiaries receive psychological and physical health support, postnatal care for both parents, and practical guidance on newborn care — including hygiene, breastfeeding, and safe sleep practices. The service also offers health and nutrition advice, parental education, and counselling to help parents handle emotional and physical changes with confidence.
Specialised programmes are available for children of determination, focusing on personalised care and family support.
All caregivers are required to hold accredited medical qualifications and a valid licence from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, including certification in nursing or midwifery and specialised training in maternal and newborn care.
The number of visits is determined after assessing the mother and baby’s needs, ensuring appropriate support at every stage. The care plan is reviewed at the end of the programme to determine whether further sessions are necessary.
