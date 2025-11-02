574 patients receive world-class cardiac care at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi employs state-of-the-art tech for diagnosing heart failure
Abu Dhabi: The Heart Failure and Transplant Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performed 574 heart surgeries in 2024, according to Dr. Nadia Al Matroushi, Consultant in Cardiovascular Medicine at the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute of the hospital.
Dr. Al Matroushi said, “The Heart Failure and Transplant Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi treats hundreds of cases every year, ranging from chronic heart failure and valvular diseases to cardiomyopathies and advanced cases requiring left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) or heart transplants. This has positioned the department as a leading regional referral center for complex cardiac cases.”
She explained that a multidisciplinary team of physicians, surgeons, and specialized support staff provides coordinated care encompassing medical management, surgical intervention, and post-treatment rehabilitation. This integrated approach enables the hospital to deliver comprehensive cardiac care that transforms patients’ lives across the UAE and beyond.
Dr. Al Matroushi described heart failure as a condition in which the heart loses its ability to pump blood effectively to meet the body’s oxygen demands, significantly affecting a patient’s quality of life and ability to carry out daily activities.
She noted that heart failure is a chronic and progressive disease that can affect one or both sides of the heart. Without timely diagnosis and treatment, it can lead to frequent hospitalizations and life-threatening complications.
Symptoms typically appear gradually and include shortness of breath during exertion or when lying down, swelling in the legs and feet, persistent fatigue, heart palpitations, and reduced ability to perform daily tasks. Some patients may also experience rapid weight gain, persistent cough, or difficulty sleeping due to fluid buildup in the lungs. As the condition worsens, symptoms become more debilitating, affecting independence and overall well-being.
According to Dr. Al Matroushi, the main causes of heart failure include coronary artery disease, chronic hypertension, heart valve disorders, myocarditis, cardiomyopathies, and certain genetic conditions. She emphasized the importance of identifying and treating these root causes early to prevent deterioration and improve patient outcomes.
Heart failure prevention is achievable, she said, through controlling risk factors such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol; maintaining a low-salt, heart-healthy diet; engaging in regular physical activity; quitting smoking; keeping a healthy weight; and attending regular medical check-ups. Preventive care also includes stress management, adequate sleep, and awareness of any family history of heart disease.
Dr. Al Matroushi highlighted that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi employs state-of-the-art technologies for diagnosing heart failure and its underlying causes. These include advanced cardiac MRI, 3D and 4D echocardiography, remote cardiac monitoring systems, and genetic and biomarker testing for early detection. The hospital also offers customized follow-up and support programs for cardiac patients.
“These technologies enhance diagnostic accuracy and speed, enabling more proactive and personalized treatment pathways,” she added. “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s multidisciplinary approach ensures patients receive the highest standard of care in a supportive, world-class environment.”
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 Group, recently achieved a major milestone by obtaining accreditation from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and certification for its Cardiac Catheterization and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Laboratory, recognizing its excellence in cardiac care delivery.
In 2024, the hospital’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute performed 839 procedures, including 574 surgeries and 265 structural heart interventions. The accreditation followed a rigorous on-site evaluation of the hospital’s capacity to assess, diagnose, and treat patients using the latest technologies within its advanced cardiac catheterization lab.
Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the accreditation reflects the hospital’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare, combining medical innovation with international expertise to ensure an exceptional patient experience.
Meanwhile, Dr. Deepak Bhatt, Chair of the Accreditation Board at the American College of Cardiology, affirmed that Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earned this distinction for its adherence to global standards in cardiac care and its leadership in implementing innovative, sustainable quality practices.
With these accomplishments, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the world’s leading destinations for cardiovascular medicine, driven by clinical excellence, advanced technologies, and unwavering commitment to superior patient care.
