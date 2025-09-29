UAE hospitals empower communities to protect heart health

“Clear messages regarding the healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, exercise and cardiac care are usually conducted by the hospital in the form of SMS, social media videos or statements by cardiologists to reach the vast majority of people,” says Dr Mahmoud Farouk Elmahdi, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.

Within the hospital, patients with risk factors or symptoms suggestive of cardiac disease are given high priority for check-ups and guided towards timely intervention.

Community engagement is also central at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai. “Our facility actively partners with communities through awareness campaigns, free health screenings, and educational workshops,” says Dr Abbas Khan, Specialist Cardiologist.

“We encourage movement through group walks, fitness classes, and other wellness programmes tailored for all ages. By promoting local engagement and lifelong healthy habits, we strive to create a sustainable, heart-healthy culture across generations,” Dr Khan points out.

At NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, interaction and dialogue help build trust and awareness.