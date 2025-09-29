UAE hospitals empower communities to protect heart health

Community engagement and lifestyle education complement treatment across hospitals in UAE
Heart disease often sets in without warning, making it one of the biggest health threats of our time. In the UAE, younger adults too are increasingly at risk.
Hospitals across the country are well-prepared, using advanced technology and skilled specialists to manage emergencies and provide world-class treatment. From minimally invasive procedures to advanced imaging and surgery, cutting-edge options are widely available.
But, treatment is only one part of the battle. Many cardiac conditions can be prevented through healthier choices, which is why hospitals are working closely with communities to spread awareness, encourage movement and build a healthy-heart culture.
At Thumbay University Hospital, outreach is as important as clinical care.
“Thumbay University Hospital, through its Department of Cardiology, leads multiple initiatives on World Heart Day and beyond. These include free cardiac screenings, public awareness campaigns, fitness challenges, and educational sessions in schools, workplaces, and community centres,” says Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist, Center for Cardiac Sciences & Cardiology at Thumbay University Hospital.
Dr Ghannem adds that by combining state-of-the-art cardiology services with outreach programmes, the hospital is “fostering a heart-healthy culture across the UAE, empowering people of all ages to take charge of their cardiovascular health.”
Zulekha Hospital adopts a dual approach, working both inside and outside its facilities. Community events and social gatherings provide opportunities for free blood sugar and blood pressure checks, along with advice on maintaining a healthy heart.
“Clear messages regarding the healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, exercise and cardiac care are usually conducted by the hospital in the form of SMS, social media videos or statements by cardiologists to reach the vast majority of people,” says Dr Mahmoud Farouk Elmahdi, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah.
Within the hospital, patients with risk factors or symptoms suggestive of cardiac disease are given high priority for check-ups and guided towards timely intervention.
Community engagement is also central at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai. “Our facility actively partners with communities through awareness campaigns, free health screenings, and educational workshops,” says Dr Abbas Khan, Specialist Cardiologist.
“We encourage movement through group walks, fitness classes, and other wellness programmes tailored for all ages. By promoting local engagement and lifelong healthy habits, we strive to create a sustainable, heart-healthy culture across generations,” Dr Khan points out.
At NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, interaction and dialogue help build trust and awareness.
“We actively engage with the community through corporate health talks focused on heart health awareness and lifestyle education,” explains Dr Sandeep Golchha, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist.
The hospital also conducts heart screenings to identify risk factors early. “Additionally, our interactive ‘Know Your Heart’ Q&A sessions allow participants to ask heart-related questions and receive expert guidance. These initiatives help us promote a heart-healthy culture for all ages,” Dr Golchha adds.
Aster takes a similar approach by combining medical expertise with preventive awareness.
“Aster is deeply committed to building a heart-healthy culture across all ages. We organise programmes on cardiovascular wellness and prevention like regular screening camps, interactive workshops, and fitness challenges to encourage movement while demystifying heart health,” says Dr Krishna Sarin MS Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais.
Its doctors share guidance on nutrition, physical activity, and stress management through talks and digital channels, ensuring the message reaches diverse audiences. “By fostering supportive environments and championing preventive care, we aim to empower individuals and families to adopt heart-friendly routines and make lasting, positive changes for lifelong well-being,” says Dr Nair.
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi also places prevention at the heart of its community programmes.
“Prevention is a community effort. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi runs outreach programmes in schools, workplaces, and public spaces, alongside fitness challenges, CPR training, and health roadshows. The goal is to ensure people of all ages understand their role in protecting their hearts,” says Dr Gopal Bhatnagar, Institute Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. ■
