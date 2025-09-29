Zulekha Hospital leads the way in advanced cardiac care

Its multidisciplinary team works together to safeguard heart health of patients
Heart health remains a priority across all stages of life, and Zulekha Hospital continues to strengthen its role in providing complete cardiac care from early diagnosis to advanced surgery. On World Heart Day, the Zulekha Hospital Cardiology experts shed light on how its multidisciplinary team works together to safeguard patients’ heart health.
At Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, advanced diagnostics and interventional cardiology go hand in hand. “Timely detection saves lives,” says Dr Anish Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology. Non-invasive tests such as high-sensitivity troponin, Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) scoring, and Coronary CT Angiography (CCTA) enable doctors to identify blockages at an early stage, often before symptoms appear.
When intervention is needed, the approach has also evolved. “We now use radial artery access at the wrist for angioplasty, which improves patient comfort and safety compared to older methods,” explains Dr Nair. Techniques such as Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR), IntraVascular Ultrasound (IVUS), atherectomy, and intravascular lithotripsy add precision to treatment. Drug-coated balloons, new-generation stents, and embolic protection devices further enhance outcomes for patients undergoing angioplasty and stenting.
According to Dr Loai Abudaqa, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, echocardiography is a vital tool. By monitoring how the heart performs during exercise or medication-induced stress, doctors can detect reduced blood flow and decide whether patients need medicines, lifestyle adjustments, or procedures like angioplasty and bypass surgery.
Heart conditions are not limited to adults. Dr Sujata Somashekhar Alawani, Specialist Paediatric Cardiology at Zulekha Hospital explains that she often sees children with murmurs, chest pain, or fainting spells. Conditions such as patent ductus arteriosus in premature babies can be treated with medicines, while more complex issues like transposition of great arteries are referred for surgical correction.
“Heart care is never a one-person effort,” notes Dr Abdul Hafiz, Specialist Cardiology. “At Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, cardiologists and cardiac surgeons regularly meet as a part of the ‘heart team’ reviewing complex cases together. This approach also extends to high-risk pregnancies, where cardiologists and gynaecologists jointly manage women with heart disease to protect both mother and child.”
The golden hours
Dr Mohamed Shehata, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Zulekha Hospital Dubai stresses the importance of speed in emergencies: “For heart attack cases, opening the blocked artery within 60 minutes is our standard.” The team also treats rhythm disorders, offering pacemakers and defibrillators when required.
Patients in need of an open heart procedure are attended to by Dr Mohamed Ahmed Helmy, Consultant Cardiac Surgery, contributing to the hospital’s success with Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) over the past eight years. Dr Helmy has managed over 100 open heart procedures, among which nearly 50 per cent were between the age of 35 and 50.
Dr Helmy remarks, “The lower age group among patients is a worldwide phenomenon due to stress and the prevalence of diabetes mellitus and hyperlipidemia and the unhealthy lifestyles.”
Dr Chidanand Bedjirgi, Specialist Thoracic Surgeon at Zulekha Hospital manages surgeries for lung, chest wall, and esophagus conditions, often working alongside the cardiac team for comprehensive care.
The cardiac team at Zulekha Hospital ensures the patients receive the best medical and emotional care from the moment they step into the hospital and are monitored and guided by their doctors, post-surgery. From prevention to recovery, Zulekha Hospital continues to make advanced cardiac services accessible to the community.
On World Heart Day, Zulekha Hospital encourages everyone to take charge of their heart health with regular check-ups and timely consultations.
