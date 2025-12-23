Zulekha Hospital Sharjah experts save fertility in challenging fibroid case

Amina, a 44-year-old English teacher, came to ZulekhaHospital Sharjah with severe symptoms caused by large, multiple uterine fibroids. For years, she had suffered from heavy periods and anemia, and her abdomen had gradually enlarged to the size of a six-month pregnancy. Recently married and hoping to conceive, she was determined to seek a solution that would preserve her uterus. At several hospitals, Amina had been advised that removal of the uterus was unavoidable. However, when she visited Zulekha Hospital, her case was thoroughly assessed by a multidisciplinary team.