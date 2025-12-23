Zulekha Hospital Sharjah experts save fertility in challenging fibroid case

Outcome a complete success, allowing patient to pursue her dream of motherhood
Zulekha Hospital Sharjah continues to achieve remarkable success in women’s health, performing a highly complex fibroid surgery that preserved the uterus of a 44-year-old patient, who had been told elsewhere that hysterectomy was her only option.
Amina, a 44-year-old English teacher, came to ZulekhaHospital Sharjah with severe symptoms caused by large, multiple uterine fibroids. For years, she had suffered from heavy periods and anemia, and her abdomen had gradually enlarged to the size of a six-month pregnancy. Recently married and hoping to conceive, she was determined to seek a solution that would preserve her uterus. At several hospitals, Amina had been advised that removal of the uterus was unavoidable. However, when she visited Zulekha Hospital, her case was thoroughly assessed by a multidisciplinary team.
An abdominal ultrasound performed by the Radiology Department revealed that the fibroids were not only extremely large but also building pressure on her ureters, causing backpressure on the kidneys. This made surgical removal urgent. Another significant challenge was her uncontrolled high blood pressure. She was referred to Dr. Anish Kumar, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, who carefully managed her condition, reducing the surgical risks. Anticipating heavy bleeding, the Laboratory Department ensured adequate blood and blood products were prepared in advance.
Under the care of Dr. Samah Saad Mohamed Elfadil, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, the surgery lasted four hours. Despite significant intraoperative bleeding, the anaesthesiology team led by Dr. Subi Krishnan, Specialist Anaesthesiologist provided excellent critical support, including transfusion of three units of blood, ensuring the patient’s stability. The outcome was a complete success: all fibroids were removed while preserving Amina’s uterus, giving her the chance to pursue her dream of motherhood. Amina remained in the hospital for five days postoperatively and recovered well.
Dr. Samah emphasized: “Our advice to all women with large, complicated fibroids that affect their quality of life is to approach a specialist and seek correct advice of treatment as early as possible. We are committed to making a difference and offering hope.”
Amina expressed her gratitude stating: “I was told by many hospitals that preserving my uterus would not be possible. But Dr. Samah and the team at Zulekha Hospital gave me hope and a second chance. I am deeply thankful for their expertise and care, and I now look forward to starting my journey towards motherhood.”
This case is yet another testament to Zulekha Hospital’s commitment to providing advanced medical care with compassion, helping patients reclaim their health, confidence, and quality of life.
