Aster leads the charge in heart health: Innovations and prevention strategies

“Daily choices shape heart health more than we realise. We advocate regular checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, along with small changes in nutrition, movement, and stress relief. Swapping processed meals for fresh ones, enjoying daily walks, and adding short meditation can significantly improve heart resilience,” says Dr Heba Tag Eldin, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Halwan (Sharjah).

Preventive care is about habit-building: healthy snacks, staying hydrated, and sticking to annual screenings. Empowering families with practical advice, experts stress that routine self-care forms the foundation for lasting cardiac wellness at any age.