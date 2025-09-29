Aster leads the charge in heart health: Innovations and prevention strategies

Aster highlights how advanced care and healthy choices reduce heart risks
Heart diseases remain the leading cause of concern worldwide, affecting more than 17 million lives each year, making it the single largest cause of mortality globally. With millions at risk due to stress, sedentary habits, and poor diet, cardiovascular conditions are now considered a silent epidemic. World Heart Day is a timely call for change, urging people everywhere, regardless of age, to take proactive steps, prioritise early screenings, and embrace healthy lifestyle choices to safeguard their hearts.
When a cardiac emergency strikes, every second counts. We now utilise advanced, minimally invasive techniques, such as angioplasty, stenting, bypass, valve repairs, and aortic surgeries to treat even the most challenging cases. Patient safety and a quick recovery are always top priorities. “Sometimes the most complex cases remind us that teamwork and science can give someone a whole new chance at life,” notes Dr Sandeep Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular & Cardiothoracic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais. Thanks to coordinated care and constant vigilance, once-impossible recoveries are not just possible they’re successful too.
“Daily choices shape heart health more than we realise. We advocate regular checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, along with small changes in nutrition, movement, and stress relief. Swapping processed meals for fresh ones, enjoying daily walks, and adding short meditation can significantly improve heart resilience,” says Dr Heba Tag Eldin, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Halwan (Sharjah).
Preventive care is about habit-building: healthy snacks, staying hydrated, and sticking to annual screenings. Empowering families with practical advice, experts stress that routine self-care forms the foundation for lasting cardiac wellness at any age.
“Cardiac care is evolving rapidly, and valve surgery for rheumatic heart disease presents unique challenges,” says Dr Shipra Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular & Cardiothoracic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Qusais.
“While many choose valve replacement, I focus on preserving the patient’s native valve and have developed the Ship Technique, an internationally recognised method for commissural reconstruction. This innovation avoids the need for prosthetic valves and lifelong anticoagulation, which is especially transformative for young women seeking safe pregnancies, proving that advanced repair can be both life-saving and life-changing.”
With a dedicated team of internationally trained cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, Aster stands as a beacon of hope at the heart of advanced cardiac sciences. Our hospitals and clinics are equipped with the latest technology for minimally invasive procedures, complex interventions, and comprehensive rehabilitation. From pioneering innovations like TAVI/TAVR to everyday preventive guidance, Aster ensures that every patient, no matter how challenging their condition, benefits from expert care and support.
“Technology is turning personal health into an everyday partnership. Fitness trackers, smartwatches, and home blood pressure devices help individuals spot issues early, track progress, and build healthier habits. Wearables make people more invested in their health by providing instant feedback and gentle reminders,” explains Dr Sreeram Gopalakrishnan, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira).
“Telemedicine and connected apps ensure that expert advice and support are always accessible. Heart care has never been more interactive, accessible, or in the hands of the individual.”
Consistency is the secret to true heart strength. We recommend 150 minutes of exercise weekly, regular sleep, and close attention to health numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar. “Listen to your body, don’t ignore fatigue, dizziness, or chest pain, and always prioritise check-ups,” says Dr Sachin Upadhyaya, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. Reducing salt, avoiding tobacco and alcohol consumption, and managing stress are daily habits with proven impact. Early identification and lifestyle tweaks are vital, especially after age 40, when heart risks rise and preventive action brings lifelong protection for the whole family.
“Misinformation can be as dangerous as neglect”, says Dr Ashik Sasidharan, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus Street).
Only the elderly get heart attacks, “Not true! lifestyle and genetics put young adults at risk as well,”.
Do heart issues always have dramatic symptoms? “Many cases start quietly, which is why regular check-ups matter.”
Is exercise risky after a heart event? “Supervised routines are critical for recovery.”
Community education is key: "Knowing the facts helps families feel empowered and protected.”
Heart health is a lifelong priority, and every stage has unique needs. We recommend parents instill active habits in children. Engage them in sports and dance, or encourage them to play to build resilience from a young age. Adults should focus on stress management, balanced eating, and routine screenings. “Follow the ABCs - Avoid tobacco, Be active, Choose healthy foods. These help families support each other’s wellness,” says Dr Razi Ahmed, Specialist Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Mankhool and Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali. Annual check-ups, shared walks, and healthy recipes can become family traditions. We stress on prevention for all ages; lasting heart wellness starts with caring together.
A healthy heart means more moments shared and memories made. Let World Heart Day be your motivation to act: book a heart health check, meet our specialists, and take the first step towards a stronger tomorrow.
Jaseera Manipparambil, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC) says, “Eating for heart health is colourful, delicious, and easier than many think ― vibrant salads, lean grilled proteins, nuts, and infused water with fruit for both pleasure and benefit. Food should nourish the heart and soul, small changes like switching to whole grains or adding more vegetables can have a lasting impact.”
Rainbow Chickpea Salad: Toss chickpeas with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, parsley, and olive oil. Add lemon juice, salt, and pepper—mix and serve chilled.
Grilled Salmon & Veggies: Season salmon fillet with herbs and lemon. Grill alongside zucchini and carrots until cooked. Plate with a drizzle of olive oil.
Oat & Berry Breakfast Bowl: Combine oats, low-fat milk, and berries. Top with nuts and a spoon of flaxseed—enjoy fresh.
“Whole grains should star on every plate.”
