Adopt a prevention-first approach to heart health

Dr Krishna Sarin MS Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, adds that screenings should not be delayed until mid-life. “General heart screenings should start with blood pressure monitoring and Body Mass Index (BMI) at age 18, followed by blood glucose and cholesterol checks starting at age 35-40. However, you should begin earlier if you have risk factors like a family history of heart disease or diabetes,” he says.

Other than routine tests, Dr Nair urges people to stay attentive to changes in their body. “The best screening comes from being attentive to your own body during regular activity – is there an unusual chest discomfort, shortness of breath or tiredness that was not there two weeks ago? If yes, it is time to visit your doctor.”

Social and emotional well-being

Cardiologists highlight another factor often underestimated in heart health – emotional well-being and social connection. Stress, isolation, and loneliness can quietly erode cardiovascular resilience.

“Studies have shown that persons with good social connection and who are socially active can live longer. On the other hand, people with poor social relationships is associated with 29 per cent increased risk of coronary heart disease and 32 per cent increased risk of stroke,” says Dr Maruthanayagam.

“Living in social isolation makes one’s life more stressful. They tend to have less sleep and less likely to be physically active. They have more inflammation in the body and has more blood pressure. All these increase their cardiovascular risk,” he explains.

Dr Nair points to research that highlights relationships as central to well-being. “The quality of our relationships, emotional warmth, trust, and support, is the single most important predictor of long-term happiness and health, according to The Harvard study of Adult Development, conducted over eight decades. The same is true for the heart too. It is important to make sure that social connections are not restricted to the virtual space. When work and commute take up most of our daily lives, camaraderie and kindness in workplace relationships become even more important for heart health,” he says.

Dr Bhatnagar adds that mind and body are deeply intertwined. “The heart and mind are closely linked. For example, stress, loneliness, and poor sleep can raise blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system. Staying socially connected, managing stress through mindfulness or prayer, and making time for family are all protective factors. Emotional well-being is as critical as diet and exercise.”

Small steps, big wins

The challenge lies not in knowing what to do ― most people already know they should eat better, move more, stress less, and connect with others, but in doing it consistently. As the doctors emphasise, the key to protecting the heart isn’t drastic change; it’s everyday choices, steady routines, and the courage to seek medical help before problems escalate. ■