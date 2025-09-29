Adopt a prevention-first approach to heart health

Heart health is less about sudden overhauls and more about building lasting habits
Don’t miss a beat ― the theme for this year’s World Heart Day is more than just a slogan. It’s a call to action for every individual to take charge of their heart health, one small step at a time. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) remain the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming over 20.5 million lives each year, according to the World Health Organisation. More than 85 per cent of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and a third occur in people under 70 – a reminder that the risks are not limited to older adults. Crucially, experts highlight that up to 80 per cent of premature CVD deaths are preventable through timely access to care, regular screenings, healthier diets, and active lifestyles.
In the UAE, where busy schedules often push health to the background, the reminder feels especially timely. Protecting the heart doesn’t demand sweeping lifestyle changes. Small, everyday choices — walking more, eating better, managing stress, and staying socially connected — can make a measurable difference.
Regular health screenings and preventive checks also help catch problems before they turn serious. Doctors across the country agree that prevention is both possible and practical if people make consistent efforts.
Cardiologists stress that heart disease is rarely an overnight condition — it develops over years. This long window, they say, is also an opportunity to act.
“As we know well heart disease takes years to develop. During this period atherosclerotic plaques get deposited in coronary blood vessels which eventually lead to heart attack and its complications. This long period of time also gives one an opportunity to take steps to prevent this happening,” says Dr Rajan Maruthanayagam, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Zulekha Hospital Dubai.
He points out that everyday substitutions, “eating a salad instead of French fries or taking stairs to office or walking to nearby supermarket instead of using a lift or taking a car”, are powerful in preventing disease. Cutting down on processed foods, sugary drinks, and smoking, while prioritising better sleep and more physical activity, all create a protective effect.
Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Head of Department at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, points out how early this process begins. Signs of atherosclerosis can be detected as early as age 25, when the first plaques appear in blood vessels.
“Healthy choices are easy if you prioritise your own health. Choose to order or cook food that you know is healthy. Park a little farther distance from your workplace and walk the distance at the fastest pace that you can. Use the stairs and not the elevator or escalator. Every time you light up a cigarette, be aware that you are harming yourself.”
Dr Abbas Khan, Specialist Cardiologist at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai, highlights the importance of consistency.
“Individuals can turn small, everyday choices into lasting heart-healthy habits by setting realistic goals, building routines, and staying consistent. Simple actions like walking daily, choosing nutritious foods, and managing stress gradually become second nature,” says Dr Khan.
“Tracking progress, celebrating small wins, and having a support system can help maintain motivation and reinforce these healthy lifestyle changes,” he says.
Adding to this, Dr Sandeep Golchha, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, points out the impact of diet and movement.
“Everyday choices like eating a healthy diet, avoiding deep fried food and consuming more fruits, vegetables and doing regular aerobic exercise, help in reducing risk factors for cardiovascular disease,” he says.
Experts agree that it’s the little things, done repeatedly, that matter most.
“Building heart health is about consistency,” says Dr Gopal Bhatnagar, Institute Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
“Simple steps, like 30 minutes of brisk walking most days, reducing salt intake, and choosing whole foods over processed ones, add up. Over time, these habits not only lower the risk of heart disease but also improve energy and overall well-being.”
The same principle is emphasised by Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist, Center for Cardiac Sciences & Cardiology at Thumbay University Hospital.
He says, “We emphasise that small, consistent steps have a powerful impact on heart health. At Thumbay University Hospital, we see how daily routines like 30 minutes of brisk walking, choosing heart-friendly meals rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and reducing processed food gradually lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Turning these into habits requires setting realistic goals and maintaining consistency – key to protecting the heart long term.”
While daily lifestyle choices play a big role, prevention is incomplete without regular medical checks. Early detection can make the difference between manageable risk and a medical emergency.
“To catch potential heart issues early, people should prioritise regular screenings like blood pressure checks, cholesterol levels, blood sugar tests, and BMI assessments. Routine ECGs and stress tests may be advised for higher-risk individuals,” says Dr Khan from NMC Royal Hospital, DIP.
Dr Thomas stresses that both inherited and lifestyle-related risks must be taken seriously. “Some individuals have an inherent higher risk for heart disease, and others believe that ‘my family history and genes are good…so nothing can happen!’ In today’s world, both groups are at risk, as our current diet patterns, lifestyle, job patterns, and overall environment have a profound impact on heart and vascular health.”
He recommends yearly cholesterol testing, adding that Lp(a) and hsCRP provide clinicians with sharper insights. “When you reach 50, get a calcium score done and then repeat it every five years. This will guide you and your doctor to the direction you need to take. It’s this partnership with your doctor that saves your life,” Dr Thomas explains.
Dr Mahmoud Farouk Elmahdi, Consultant Interventional Cardiology at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, warns that most cardiac conditions are linked to underlying risk factors that people often overlook.
“Most of cardiac diseases are associated with predisposing and precipitating risk factors, so knowing those and acting to modify those risk factors, cannot be over emphasised,” he says.
Dr Elmahdi points to what he calls the triad of high blood sugar, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, stressing that these can be detected through simple clinic checks and addressed early to prevent major cardiac consequences. Weight management and attention to warning signs, from chest discomfort, heaviness to shortness of breath and palpitation, are equally critical.
Dr Krishna Sarin MS Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, adds that screenings should not be delayed until mid-life. “General heart screenings should start with blood pressure monitoring and Body Mass Index (BMI) at age 18, followed by blood glucose and cholesterol checks starting at age 35-40. However, you should begin earlier if you have risk factors like a family history of heart disease or diabetes,” he says.
Other than routine tests, Dr Nair urges people to stay attentive to changes in their body. “The best screening comes from being attentive to your own body during regular activity – is there an unusual chest discomfort, shortness of breath or tiredness that was not there two weeks ago? If yes, it is time to visit your doctor.”
Cardiologists highlight another factor often underestimated in heart health – emotional well-being and social connection. Stress, isolation, and loneliness can quietly erode cardiovascular resilience.
“Studies have shown that persons with good social connection and who are socially active can live longer. On the other hand, people with poor social relationships is associated with 29 per cent increased risk of coronary heart disease and 32 per cent increased risk of stroke,” says Dr Maruthanayagam.
“Living in social isolation makes one’s life more stressful. They tend to have less sleep and less likely to be physically active. They have more inflammation in the body and has more blood pressure. All these increase their cardiovascular risk,” he explains.
Dr Nair points to research that highlights relationships as central to well-being. “The quality of our relationships, emotional warmth, trust, and support, is the single most important predictor of long-term happiness and health, according to The Harvard study of Adult Development, conducted over eight decades. The same is true for the heart too. It is important to make sure that social connections are not restricted to the virtual space. When work and commute take up most of our daily lives, camaraderie and kindness in workplace relationships become even more important for heart health,” he says.
Dr Bhatnagar adds that mind and body are deeply intertwined. “The heart and mind are closely linked. For example, stress, loneliness, and poor sleep can raise blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system. Staying socially connected, managing stress through mindfulness or prayer, and making time for family are all protective factors. Emotional well-being is as critical as diet and exercise.”
The challenge lies not in knowing what to do ― most people already know they should eat better, move more, stress less, and connect with others, but in doing it consistently. As the doctors emphasise, the key to protecting the heart isn’t drastic change; it’s everyday choices, steady routines, and the courage to seek medical help before problems escalate. ■
