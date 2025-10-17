Precision surgery transforms breast cancer treatment in the UAE

“Techniques like skin- and nipple-sparing mastectomy, targeted lymph node procedures (sentinel node biopsy), and immediate reconstruction allow for better cosmetic results and shorter recovery times.”

Such developments have transformed not only outcomes but also the patient experience. Image-guided surgery and robotic-assisted techniques now allow for greater precision and minimal tissue disruption, while genetic testing helps tailor each operation to the patient’s risk profile.

“The decision between breast-sparing surgery (wide excision) and mastectomy depends on tumour size, location, genetics, stage at initial presentation, and patient preference,” explains Dr Muhammed.

This balance between science and sensitivity, he says, is central to every decision. The aim is not only to treat the disease but also to preserve confidence and quality of life.

“I guide each person through their options, considering both medical safety and emotional well-being, to ensure the best possible outcome and quality of life.”

Preparing for surgery

Before a patient enters the operating room, there is a carefully structured preparation process designed to ensure both physical readiness and emotional stability.

“Preparing for surgery is a stepwise process,” says Dr Muhammed. “I start by explaining the procedure, risks, and benefits, so patients feel informed and confident.”

Physical readiness involves optimising nutrition, fitness, and overall health before surgery. Routine tests, from bloodwork to cardiac assessments, help ensure safety and faster recovery. Equally important is emotional preparation.

“Emotional support is equally vital; we encourage open discussion about fears and expectations and connect patients with counsellors or support groups,” he adds.

Once surgery is complete, the focus turns to healing and rehabilitation. “After surgery, most experience some discomfort, but pain control and early movement help restore wellness,” says Dr Muhammed.

“Recovery is monitored closely with follow-up visits to ensure healing, manage side effects, and support emotional adjustment, making every step of the journey a team effort.”

The emphasis on team-based care is now integral to modern oncology practice. Surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, counsellors, and physiotherapists now work together to address not just the physical, but also the emotional and social dimensions of recovery.