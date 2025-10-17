Precision surgery transforms breast cancer treatment in the UAE

New techniques make surgery safer, more targeted and focused on faster recovery
It’s not easy, but when breast cancer strikes, difficult decisions often follow. For many, surgery becomes a crucial part of the treatment process – a step that not only removes the disease but also opens the path to recovery.
Advances in surgical techniques now allow doctors to preserve more breast tissue, reduce scarring, and promote faster emotional and physical recovery. Still, choosing between breast conserving surgery and a mastectomy can be complex, involving careful consideration of medical, personal, and emotional factors. Experts explain how these decisions are made, what recovery really looks like, and how patients can find strength through every stage of care.
Breast cancer surgery today is more targeted, less invasive, and highly individualised, reflecting remarkable progress in surgical technique and planning.
“Recent advances have made breast cancer surgery more precise and patient-focused,” says Dr Afsal Muhammed, Specialist – Surgical Oncology, Aster Hospital, Qusais and Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
“Techniques like skin- and nipple-sparing mastectomy, targeted lymph node procedures (sentinel node biopsy), and immediate reconstruction allow for better cosmetic results and shorter recovery times.”
Such developments have transformed not only outcomes but also the patient experience. Image-guided surgery and robotic-assisted techniques now allow for greater precision and minimal tissue disruption, while genetic testing helps tailor each operation to the patient’s risk profile.
“The decision between breast-sparing surgery (wide excision) and mastectomy depends on tumour size, location, genetics, stage at initial presentation, and patient preference,” explains Dr Muhammed.
This balance between science and sensitivity, he says, is central to every decision. The aim is not only to treat the disease but also to preserve confidence and quality of life.
“I guide each person through their options, considering both medical safety and emotional well-being, to ensure the best possible outcome and quality of life.”
Before a patient enters the operating room, there is a carefully structured preparation process designed to ensure both physical readiness and emotional stability.
“Preparing for surgery is a stepwise process,” says Dr Muhammed. “I start by explaining the procedure, risks, and benefits, so patients feel informed and confident.”
Physical readiness involves optimising nutrition, fitness, and overall health before surgery. Routine tests, from bloodwork to cardiac assessments, help ensure safety and faster recovery. Equally important is emotional preparation.
“Emotional support is equally vital; we encourage open discussion about fears and expectations and connect patients with counsellors or support groups,” he adds.
Once surgery is complete, the focus turns to healing and rehabilitation. “After surgery, most experience some discomfort, but pain control and early movement help restore wellness,” says Dr Muhammed.
“Recovery is monitored closely with follow-up visits to ensure healing, manage side effects, and support emotional adjustment, making every step of the journey a team effort.”
The emphasis on team-based care is now integral to modern oncology practice. Surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, counsellors, and physiotherapists now work together to address not just the physical, but also the emotional and social dimensions of recovery.
Doctors highlight that while surgery remains a key part of breast cancer care, what happens before and after the procedure can often determine long-term outcomes. Timely screening and continued monitoring can change everything, whether it’s catching recurrence early or ensuring survivors stay in remission without any significant challenges.
Advances in diagnostic oncology now make this process more precise than ever. “Genetic testing and personalised screening allow us to identify individuals at higher risk much earlier,” says Dr Annu Susan, Specialist – Medical Oncology, Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital.
“Personalised screening enables a risk-stratified surveillance plan. For high-risk survivors, such as those with a pathogenic variant on genetic studies, high lifetime risk, dense breasts, or prior chest radiotherapy, adding annual MRI with or without tomosynthesis and shorter screening intervals is highly beneficial. For average-risk women, local survivorship protocols, often involving annual mammography, remain effective,” Dr Susan explains.
“This tailored approach enhances early detection, precision, and peace of mind for survivors.”
What’s emerging in cancer treatment is a more complete form of care – one that incorporates medical precision with emotional strength and community support.
“Emotional well-being plays a vital role in recovery,” says Dr Susan, adding, “Counselling and survivor groups provide a safe space for patients to share experiences, reduce anxiety, and rebuild confidence. When women feel supported emotionally and socially, their overall healing, adherence to treatment, and quality of life improve significantly.” ■
For women diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy, the challenge is far more complex – requiring coordination across multiple medical specialties to protect both mother and baby. Dr Sejal Devendra Surti, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, says the goal is to maintain a fine balance between effective treatment and foetal safety.
“When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer during pregnancy, our priority is safeguarding both maternal and foetal well-being throughout every stage,” she explains. “First, we work closely with oncology and surgery colleagues to ensure safe diagnostic imaging. Ultrasound is preferred and mammography is used with proper shielding, if needed.”
Each case requires an individualised, patient-centred approach. “A tailored treatment plan depends on the cancer’s stage and the trimester,” says Dr Surti. “Surgery is considered safe during any trimester, but chemotherapy is generally avoided in the first trimester and may be given later only when necessary.”
Close monitoring is essential throughout. “Continuous foetal monitoring is critical, including regular ultrasounds and growth assessments,” she adds.
Emotional and physical support is built into the process, from managing stress and fatigue to ensuring adequate nutrition and rest.
“We support the mother’s emotional and physical needs, offer clear explanations, and coordinate the timing of delivery to optimise outcomes for both,” says Dr Surti.
Care doesn’t end with delivery. “Care is always multidisciplinary, but as the obstetric specialist, we also look ahead; addressing fertility, lactation, and healthy recovery after birth, so mother and child both receive the best possible start,” says Dr Surti.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox