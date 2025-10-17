Pink About It: From questions to courage

“You don’t have to face breast cancer alone”, says Dr Hannabi Hashimkutty, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Qusais (Damascus Street). “Support is available from family, friends, healthcare teams, and even other survivors who understand what you’re going through. Share your fears and hopes; emotional health is just as important as physical recovery. There are support groups, resources, and caring professionals who can guide you through every step. Let those around you offer help when you need it, whether it’s information, encouragement, or simply someone who listens. Together, we build resilience and hope, making each step forward a little lighter and brighter.”