Pink About It: From questions to courage

Dr Pranay Taori, Specialist Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, says, “Early detection gives the best hope for recovery. Screenings like mammograms find problems long before symptoms start, making treatment simpler and more effective. It’s easy to feel nervous or put off booking a check-up, but small actions can save lives. Consider regular screening a part of your routine, just like going to the dentist. If something feels off, don’t ignore it. The sooner a doctor looks into your concerns, the sooner you get answers. Taking action early can be life-changing and gives you the power to be proactive about your health.”
“If you notice any abnormalities like lump, nipple discharge, pain, changes in breast contour, or skin alterations, it’s vital to seek medical advice promptly. Only when patients present to us can we diagnose whether the condition is benign or malignant and tailor the treatment accordingly,” explains Dr Vinotha Krishnamoorthy, Specialist General and Laparoscopic Surgery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
“Many breast lumps turn out to be benign, meaning non-cancerous, and can be safely managed with the help of a general surgeon. Conditions such as fibroadenomas and cysts in the breast are common and usually pose no major threat, yet they deserve careful attention.
“If surgical removal is recommended, today’s procedures make the process smooth and recovery swift. We will walk you through everything, from diagnosis to aftercare, making sure you’re informed and comfortable. Quick treatment not only relieves discomfort but also provides peace of mind, helping you feel secure and cared for every step of the way.”
“Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis is overwhelming, but remember, your care plan will be tailored for you,” says Dr Pranab Karipody Prabhakaran, Consultant Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais. “Treatment options today range from medication and surgery to radiation or a combination, and each has its pros and cons.
“Trust your doctor and the medical team to explain your choices honestly, including how they’ll support you through side effects and recovery. No two patient journeys are the same, so be open about your needs and concerns.
“Decisions will be made together, with support and answers every step of the way. With teamwork, you’ll feel empowered to move forward.”
“Surgery is a cornerstone of breast cancer treatment, with the approach tailored to each person’s needs,” explains Dr Afsal Muhammed, Specialist Surgical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais & Mankhool.
“For most of the patients with early breast cancer diagnosis, a wide excision, removing just the tumour with a rim of healthy tissue, preserves most of the breast. For others, rarely a mastectomy, in which the entire breast is removed, is recommended. Lymph nodes also sampled by sentinel lymph node biopsy, are checked to find out if cancer has spread.
“Today, advances make surgeries more precise and recovery gentler. With reconstruction options and a supportive team, each step brings hope, resilience, and a genuine second chance at wellness.”
Dr Fathimath Surumi B P, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Halwan & Muwaileh (Sharjah) says, “Listening to your body can make all the difference. Simple, regular self-exams help you spot changes early, whether it’s a lump, skin change, or unusual discomfort. Even small differences matter, so don’t hesitate to bring them up at your next appointment.
“Your doctor can show you what to look for and answer any questions. Taking time for self-checks, and acting swiftly if anything seems unusual, is a vital habit.
“These simple steps can lead to early interventions and give peace of mind that your health is always a priority.”
“Everyday choices can lower your risk of breast cancer; small actions really do make a difference” highlights Dr Insha Khan, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Speciality Clinic, Rashidiya (Ajman).
“Staying active, eating plenty of fresh foods, and limiting alcohol all support good health. Even managing stress and getting regular sleep helps keep your body strong. Think of healthy habits as an act of self-care, not just medicine. Don’t aim for perfection; focus on gradual improvements.
“Empower yourself to ask your doctor about ways to make breast health part of your lifestyle. Prevention is a journey, and every good choice brings you closer to long-term wellness.”
Dr Indira Venkataraman, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Muteena (Deira) says, “Screening guidelines are tailored to your age and personal risk profile. Most women start annual mammograms in their 40s, but family history or other factors may lead your doctor to recommend earlier checks.
“It’s important to know what’s right for you, don’t guess, ask! Screenings aren’t just about finding problems; they’re about confirming good health and staying ahead of risks. Bring questions to your clinic visits, keep appointments regular, and track your screening schedule. With guidance, you can keep this simple checklist on track for a lifetime of confidence and well-being.”
“You don’t have to face breast cancer alone”, says Dr Hannabi Hashimkutty, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Qusais (Damascus Street). “Support is available from family, friends, healthcare teams, and even other survivors who understand what you’re going through. Share your fears and hopes; emotional health is just as important as physical recovery. There are support groups, resources, and caring professionals who can guide you through every step. Let those around you offer help when you need it, whether it’s information, encouragement, or simply someone who listens. Together, we build resilience and hope, making each step forward a little lighter and brighter.”
Beneath the surface, many women quietly navigate a maze of silent worries and hidden fears about breast cancer; questions that linger in the quiet, hopes that sometimes feel heavy. Pink About It is an invitation to journey together, turning silence into shared strength. Every question voiced, every fear spoken, brings us one step closer to understanding and, most importantly, to hope.
This journey isn’t just about battling cancer; it’s about reclaiming confidence, dignity, and the power of community. Whether you’re a woman facing screening, a loved one offering support, or someone searching for answers, your voice matters.
When we share our stories, lean on each other, and fill the conversation with courage, we don’t just lighten the load; we chart a path toward victory, healing, and new beginnings. Let’s walk this path together, turning every moment of vulnerability into a reason to celebrate resilience and life.
